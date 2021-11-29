Italy levels with Croatia in Davis Cup quarterfinal

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Jannik Sinner rallied from a set down to keep Italy in the Davis Cup Finals after beating former U.S. Open champion Marin Čilić to level their quarterfinal with Croatia on Monday.

Croatia won the opening singles after Borna Gojo beat Lorenzo Sonego 7-6 (2), 2-6, 6-2.

Then Sinner won 3-6, 7-6 (4), 6-3 in 2 hours, 43 minutes. Ranked No. 10 in the world, he rode passionate home support in Turin, even encouraging the fans several times to cheer even louder.

“It’s an amazing feeling of course, I don’t have the voice anymore,” Sinner said with a laugh. “We’ll try to do our best in doubles.”

Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini were to play the top-ranked doubles team of Mate Pavic and Nikola Mektic for a place in the semifinals.

Gojo believed he’s set up a Croatia win.

“We knew we had to try to get one point from two singles,” Gojo said. “We’re confident in doubles.”

Gojo, who is 252 places below the 27th-ranked Sonego, turned around a 4-1 deficit in the opening set to force the tiebreak. Sonego rallied in the second set but continued to make errors in the third, including wasting three break points in the seventh game.

“I knew third set it was either one’s game — one set, anything can happen,” Gojo said. “It was a really tough game at 4-2 and I managed to hold. So, yeah, I’m really happy.”

The other quarterfinals this week are: Britain vs. Germany; Serbia vs. Kazakhstan; and the Russian team vs. Sweden.

The semifinals and final will be played in Madrid.

