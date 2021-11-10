James Madison 135, Carlow 40

CARLOW (0-2)
Clary 1-2 0-0 2, Comforti 1-5 0-0 2, Brazil 3-10 0-2 6, Millien 6-15 4-4 17, Sharp 0-1 0-0 0, Barrett 1-4 0-0 3, Randall 0-5 0-0 0, Truong 2-8 0-0 4, Santo 2-3 0-0 4, DeStefano 0-2 0-0 0, O’Savage 0-1 0-0 0, Gangji 0-4 0-0 0, Roscoe 0-4 2-2 2, Matthew 0-2 0-0 0, Willis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-66 6-8 40.
JAMES MADISON (1-0)
Amadi 6-9 3-4 15, Wooden 7-10 2-4 16, Falden 6-11 0-0 17, Morse 1-7 0-0 3, Edwards 5-8 1-2 12, Sule 7-8 1-2 15, Hodge 8-11 0-0 21, Strickland 3-5 0-0 6, Savage 3-7 0-2 8, McConnell 3-3 0-0 8, Stinson 3-4 1-2 7, Feden 2-2 0-0 5, Smith 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 55-86 8-16 135.
Halftime_James Madison 61-20. 3-Point Goals_Carlow 2-21 (Barrett 1-1, Millien 1-6, Comforti 0-1, Gangji 0-1, Matthew 0-1, O’Savage 0-1, Truong 0-1, Brazil 0-2, DeStefano 0-2, Randall 0-2, Roscoe 0-3), James Madison 17-40 (Hodge 5-8, Falden 5-9, McConnell 2-2, Savage 2-5, Feden 1-1, Edwards 1-4, Morse 1-6, Stinson 0-1, Strickland 0-2, Wooden 0-2). Rebounds_Carlow 27 (Gangji 5), James Madison 51 (Amadi 15). Assists_Carlow 8 (Sharp 2), James Madison 39 (Edwards 7). Total Fouls_Carlow 15, James Madison 14. A_3,691 (8,500).
