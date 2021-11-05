On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Jamie Benn scores in OT, Stars outlast Flames 4-3

The Associated Press
November 5, 2021 12:24 am
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Jamie Benn scored at 2:59 of overtime to give the Dallas Stars a 4-3 victory over the Calgary Flames on Thursday night.

Benn took a drop pass from Joe Pavelski and sent a shot just inside the goal post and past goalie Jacob Markstrom.

Denis Gurianov, Blake Comeau and Tyler Seguin also scored, Miro Heiskanen had three assists, and Anton Khudobin made 30 saves. Dallas snapped a four-game winless streak to improve to 4-4-2.

Milan Lucic, Matthew Tkachuk and Nikita Zadorov scored for the Flames, and Markstrom had 24 saves. Calgary is 6-1-3, earning points in nine games in a row.

Zadorov tied it at with 4:57 left in regulation. The defenseman fired a shot through a screen for his first goal in 37 games dating to Feb. 28 of last season.

UP NEXT:

Stars: At Vancouver on Sunday night.

Flames: Host New York Rangers on Saturday night.

