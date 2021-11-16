On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Jenkins scores 25 to lead Utah past Bethune-Cookman 86-55

The Associated Press
November 16, 2021 12:39 am
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — David Jenkins Jr. scored 25 points, Brandon Carlson added 14 points and Utah routed Bethune-Cookman 86-55 on Monday night.

Jenkins made six of Utah’s 11 3-pointers and added five assists. Both Gach had 11 points off the bench and Carlson collected nine rebounds.

Damani McEntire scored 20 points for the Wildcats. He also had five rebounds and four assists. His seven steals accounted for more than half of Utah’s 13 turnovers.

The Utes (3-0) shot 48% overall, 39% (11-of-28) from 3-point distance. They made 21 of 24 free throws for 88%.

The Wildcats (0-3) shot 32% overall, 5 of 19 from 3-point range and made 10 of 16 free throws.

