Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Jennings leads Kennesaw State over Carver College 117-58

The Associated Press
November 15, 2021 7:24 pm
< a min read
      

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Kasen Jennings had 17 points off the bench to carry Kennesaw State to a 117-58 win over Carver College on Monday.

Chris Youngblood had 15 points for Kennesaw State (2-2). Demond Robinson added 13 points and eight rebounds. Spencer Rodgers had 11 points and eight rebounds.

Antwon Ferrell had 18 points for the Cougars. Dyllon Scott added 12 points, and Cerino Williams had seven rebounds.

___

        Insight by Galvanize: Federal News Network surveyed six agencies about their approach to risk management, including the use of cloud services, artificial intelligence, advanced analytics and other technologies.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|14 Super Computing
11|15 Kirtland AFB Tech Expo
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Grand Teton National Park in autumn