Joburg Open Scores

Thursday

At Firethorn Course

Randburg, South Africa

Purse: $1.1 million

Yardage: 7,506; Par: 71

First Round

Thriston Lawrence, South Africa 28-33—61 Angel Hidalgo, Spain 34-31—65 Ashley Chesters, England 30-36—66 Zander Lombard, South Africa 33-30—63 Lorenzo Scalise, Italy 29-34—63 Pep Angles, Spain 34-33—67 Hennie Du Plessis, South Africa 34-33—67 Dylan Frittelli, South Africa 33-34—67 Alfredo Garcia-Heredia, Spain 34-33—67 Frederic Lacroix, France 31-36—67 Santiago Tarrio, Spain 34-30—64 Oliver Farr, Wales 32-36—68 Stephen Ferreira, Portugal 33-35—68 Ross Fisher, England 34-34—68 Masahiro Kawamura, Japan 34-34—68 Shaun Norris, South Africa 32-36—68 Renato Paratore, Italy 34-34—68 Yannik Paul, Germany 33-35—68 Dale Whitnell, England 33-35—68 CJ Du Plessis, South Africa 11-35—46 Jbe Kruger, South Africa 35-20—55 Luke Brown, South Africa 34-24—58 Espen Kofstad, Norway 34-24—58 Julien Brun, France 33-29—62 Oliver Bekker, South Africa 32-37—69 Aaron Cockerill, Canada 34-35—69 Chase Hanna, United States 35-34—69 Justin Harding, South Africa 33-36—69 Jean Hugo, South Africa 34-35—69 Michael G Palmer, South Africa 35-34—69 Heinrich Bruiners, South Africa 35-16—51 Merrick Bremner, South Africa 34-36—70 Christopher Cannon, England 34-36—70 Ruan Conradie, South Africa 36-34—70 Keenan Davidse, South Africa 35-35—70 Jens Fahrbring, Sweden 34-36—70 Benjamin Follet-Smith, Zimbabwe 34-36—70 Daniel Gavins, England 34-36—70 Niall Kearney, Ireland 35-35—70 Callum Mowat, South Africa 32-38—70 Robin Sciot-Siegrist, France 34-36—70 Oliver Wilson, England 34-36—70 Jens Dantorp, Sweden 12-36—48 Jacques de Villiers, South Africa 16-37—53 Hugo Leon, Chile 35-22—57 Keith Horne, South Africa 26-34—60 Jonathan Caldwell, Northern Ireland 34-30—64 Thomas Aiken, South Africa 36-35—71 Bobby Bai, China 36-35—71 Louis De Jager, South Africa 34-37—71 David Drysdale, Scotland 33-38—71 James Du Preez, South Africa 33-38—71 Bryce Easton, South Africa 35-36—71 Luca Filippi, South Africa 35-36—71 Ricardo Gouveia, Portugal 33-38—71 Alex Haindl, South Africa 34-37—71 Rupert Kaminski, South Africa 36-35—71 Anton Karlsson, Sweden 36-35—71 Jacques Kruyswijk, South Africa 34-37—71 Romain Langasque, France 36-35—71 Madalitso Muthiya, Zambia 35-36—71 Wilco Nienaber, South Africa 35-36—71 Richie Ramsay, Scotland 37-34—71 Martin Rohwer, South Africa 32-39—71 Brandon Stone, South Africa 36-35—71 Darius Van Driel, Netherlands 32-39—71 MJ Viljoen, South Africa 37-34—71 Dayne Moore, Zimbabwe 33-20—53 Ondrej Lieser, Czech Republic 23-34—57 Rhys Enoch, Wales 35-26—61 Oliver Fisher, England 23-38—61 Robin Roussel, France 23-38—61 Jaco Ahlers, South Africa 36-36—72 Jacques Blaauw, South Africa 34-38—72 Steven Brown, England 35-37—72 Dean Burmester, South Africa 35-37—72 Estiaan Conradie, South Africa 39-33—72 Darren Fichardt, South Africa 35-37—72 Daniel Greene, South Africa 35-37—72 Marcus Helligkilde, Denmark 36-36—72 Haydn Porteous, South Africa 34-38—72 Jaco Prinsloo, South Africa 35-37—72 Nikhil Rama, South Africa 35-37—72 JC Ritchie, South Africa 33-39—72 Kristof Ulenaers, Belgium 32-40—72 Lars Van Meijel, Netherlands 36-36—72 Daniel Van Tonder, South Africa 34-38—72 Johannes Veerman, United States 34-38—72 Martin Vorster, South Africa 35-37—72 Hennie O’Kennedy, South Africa 36-18—54 Jake Redman, South Africa 35-19—54 Jacquin Hess, South Africa 17-38—55 Hennie Otto, South Africa 36-26—62 Neil Schietekat, South Africa 23-39—62 Jaco Van Zyl, South Africa 30-39—69 Jack Harrison, England 37-36—73 David Howell, England 35-38—73 Daan Huizing, Netherlands 36-37—73 Ruan Korb, South Africa 39-34—73 Matthias Schmid, Germany 36-37—73 Joel Stalter, France 35-38—73 Ockie Strydom, South Africa 37-36—73 Rourke Van Der Spuy, South Africa 37-36—73 Justin Walters, South Africa 37-36—73 Malcolm Mitchell, South Africa 13-38—51 Kristoffer Reitan, Norway 38-17—55 Julian Suri, United States 38-22—60 Paul Dunne, Ireland 26-37—63 Philip Eriksson, Sweden 38-25—63 Lukas Nemecz, Austria 36-27—63 Ulrich Van Den Berg, South Africa 22-41—63 Marcel Siem, Germany 39-31—70 George Coetzee, South Africa 38-36—74 Ugo Coussaud, France 35-39—74 Lorenzo Gagli, Italy 37-37—74 James Kingston, South Africa 33-41—74 Richard McEvoy, England 36-38—74 Pieter Moolman, South Africa 38-36—74 Lee Slattery, England 36-38—74 Graeme Storm, England 33-41—74 Siyanda Mwandla, South Africa 17-40—57 Pedro Figueiredo, Portugal 19-41—60 Trevor Fisher, South Africa 36-32—68 Louis Albertse, South Africa 31-40—71 Dwayne Basson, South Africa 35-40—75 Matt Ford, England 37-38—75 Deon Germishuys, South Africa 39-36—75 Hurly Long, Germany 37-38—75 Dylan Naidoo, South Africa 36-39—75 Lyle Rowe, South Africa 37-38—75 Ricardo Santos, Portugal 38-37—75 Jason Smith, South Africa 34-41—75 Derick Petersen, South Africa 38-19—57 Matteo Manassero, Italy 34-38—72 Angus Flanagan, England 37-39—76 Luke Jerling, South Africa 35-41—76 Matthew Jordan, England 35-41—76 Alpheus Kelapile, South Africa 38-38—76 Jake Roos, South Africa 38-38—76 Andrew Wilson, England 38-38—76 Jean-Paul Strydom, South Africa 33-40—73 Ruan De Smidt, South Africa 39-38—77 Craig Howie, Scotland 39-38—77 Jovan Rebula, South Africa 39-38—77 Toto Thimba Jr., South Africa 41-36—77 James Kamte, South Africa 39-39—78 Jayden Trey Schaper, South Africa 35-43—78 Cormac Sharvin, Northern Ireland 36-42—78 Richard Sterne, South Africa 37-41—78 Steve Surry, England 41-37—78 Jesper Kennegard, Sweden 24-40—64 Liam Johnston, Scotland 36-43—79 Christiaan Basson, South Africa 40-41—81 Shalan Govender, South Africa 39-42—81 Carlos Pigem, Spain 40-41—81 JJ Senekal, South Africa 40-41—81

