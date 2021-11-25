On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Joburg Open Scores

The Associated Press
November 25, 2021 5:23 pm
4 min read
      

Thursday

At Firethorn Course

Randburg, South Africa

Purse: $1.1 million

Yardage: 7,506; Par: 71

First Round

Thriston Lawrence, South Africa 28-33—61
Angel Hidalgo, Spain 34-31—65
Ashley Chesters, England 30-36—66
Zander Lombard, South Africa 33-30—63
Lorenzo Scalise, Italy 29-34—63
Pep Angles, Spain 34-33—67
Hennie Du Plessis, South Africa 34-33—67
Dylan Frittelli, South Africa 33-34—67
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia, Spain 34-33—67
Frederic Lacroix, France 31-36—67
Santiago Tarrio, Spain 34-30—64
Oliver Farr, Wales 32-36—68
Stephen Ferreira, Portugal 33-35—68
Ross Fisher, England 34-34—68
Masahiro Kawamura, Japan 34-34—68
Shaun Norris, South Africa 32-36—68
Renato Paratore, Italy 34-34—68
Yannik Paul, Germany 33-35—68
Dale Whitnell, England 33-35—68
CJ Du Plessis, South Africa 11-35—46
Jbe Kruger, South Africa 35-20—55
Luke Brown, South Africa 34-24—58
Espen Kofstad, Norway 34-24—58
Julien Brun, France 33-29—62
Oliver Bekker, South Africa 32-37—69
Aaron Cockerill, Canada 34-35—69
Chase Hanna, United States 35-34—69
Justin Harding, South Africa 33-36—69
Jean Hugo, South Africa 34-35—69
Michael G Palmer, South Africa 35-34—69
Heinrich Bruiners, South Africa 35-16—51
Merrick Bremner, South Africa 34-36—70
Christopher Cannon, England 34-36—70
Ruan Conradie, South Africa 36-34—70
Keenan Davidse, South Africa 35-35—70
Jens Fahrbring, Sweden 34-36—70
Benjamin Follet-Smith, Zimbabwe 34-36—70
Daniel Gavins, England 34-36—70
Niall Kearney, Ireland 35-35—70
Callum Mowat, South Africa 32-38—70
Robin Sciot-Siegrist, France 34-36—70
Oliver Wilson, England 34-36—70
Jens Dantorp, Sweden 12-36—48
Jacques de Villiers, South Africa 16-37—53
Hugo Leon, Chile 35-22—57
Keith Horne, South Africa 26-34—60
Jonathan Caldwell, Northern Ireland 34-30—64
Thomas Aiken, South Africa 36-35—71
Bobby Bai, China 36-35—71
Louis De Jager, South Africa 34-37—71
David Drysdale, Scotland 33-38—71
James Du Preez, South Africa 33-38—71
Bryce Easton, South Africa 35-36—71
Luca Filippi, South Africa 35-36—71
Ricardo Gouveia, Portugal 33-38—71
Alex Haindl, South Africa 34-37—71
Rupert Kaminski, South Africa 36-35—71
Anton Karlsson, Sweden 36-35—71
Jacques Kruyswijk, South Africa 34-37—71
Romain Langasque, France 36-35—71
Madalitso Muthiya, Zambia 35-36—71
Wilco Nienaber, South Africa 35-36—71
Richie Ramsay, Scotland 37-34—71
Martin Rohwer, South Africa 32-39—71
Brandon Stone, South Africa 36-35—71
Darius Van Driel, Netherlands 32-39—71
MJ Viljoen, South Africa 37-34—71
Dayne Moore, Zimbabwe 33-20—53
Ondrej Lieser, Czech Republic 23-34—57
Rhys Enoch, Wales 35-26—61
Oliver Fisher, England 23-38—61
Robin Roussel, France 23-38—61
Jaco Ahlers, South Africa 36-36—72
Jacques Blaauw, South Africa 34-38—72
Steven Brown, England 35-37—72
Dean Burmester, South Africa 35-37—72
Estiaan Conradie, South Africa 39-33—72
Darren Fichardt, South Africa 35-37—72
Daniel Greene, South Africa 35-37—72
Marcus Helligkilde, Denmark 36-36—72
Haydn Porteous, South Africa 34-38—72
Jaco Prinsloo, South Africa 35-37—72
Nikhil Rama, South Africa 35-37—72
JC Ritchie, South Africa 33-39—72
Kristof Ulenaers, Belgium 32-40—72
Lars Van Meijel, Netherlands 36-36—72
Daniel Van Tonder, South Africa 34-38—72
Johannes Veerman, United States 34-38—72
Martin Vorster, South Africa 35-37—72
Hennie O’Kennedy, South Africa 36-18—54
Jake Redman, South Africa 35-19—54
Jacquin Hess, South Africa 17-38—55
Hennie Otto, South Africa 36-26—62
Neil Schietekat, South Africa 23-39—62
Jaco Van Zyl, South Africa 30-39—69
Jack Harrison, England 37-36—73
David Howell, England 35-38—73
Daan Huizing, Netherlands 36-37—73
Ruan Korb, South Africa 39-34—73
Matthias Schmid, Germany 36-37—73
Joel Stalter, France 35-38—73
Ockie Strydom, South Africa 37-36—73
Rourke Van Der Spuy, South Africa 37-36—73
Justin Walters, South Africa 37-36—73
Malcolm Mitchell, South Africa 13-38—51
Kristoffer Reitan, Norway 38-17—55
Julian Suri, United States 38-22—60
Paul Dunne, Ireland 26-37—63
Philip Eriksson, Sweden 38-25—63
Lukas Nemecz, Austria 36-27—63
Ulrich Van Den Berg, South Africa 22-41—63
Marcel Siem, Germany 39-31—70
George Coetzee, South Africa 38-36—74
Ugo Coussaud, France 35-39—74
Lorenzo Gagli, Italy 37-37—74
James Kingston, South Africa 33-41—74
Richard McEvoy, England 36-38—74
Pieter Moolman, South Africa 38-36—74
Lee Slattery, England 36-38—74
Graeme Storm, England 33-41—74
Siyanda Mwandla, South Africa 17-40—57
Pedro Figueiredo, Portugal 19-41—60
Trevor Fisher, South Africa 36-32—68
Louis Albertse, South Africa 31-40—71
Dwayne Basson, South Africa 35-40—75
Matt Ford, England 37-38—75
Deon Germishuys, South Africa 39-36—75
Hurly Long, Germany 37-38—75
Dylan Naidoo, South Africa 36-39—75
Lyle Rowe, South Africa 37-38—75
Ricardo Santos, Portugal 38-37—75
Jason Smith, South Africa 34-41—75
Derick Petersen, South Africa 38-19—57
Matteo Manassero, Italy 34-38—72
Angus Flanagan, England 37-39—76
Luke Jerling, South Africa 35-41—76
Matthew Jordan, England 35-41—76
Alpheus Kelapile, South Africa 38-38—76
Jake Roos, South Africa 38-38—76
Andrew Wilson, England 38-38—76
Jean-Paul Strydom, South Africa 33-40—73
Ruan De Smidt, South Africa 39-38—77
Craig Howie, Scotland 39-38—77
Jovan Rebula, South Africa 39-38—77
Toto Thimba Jr., South Africa 41-36—77
James Kamte, South Africa 39-39—78
Jayden Trey Schaper, South Africa 35-43—78
Cormac Sharvin, Northern Ireland 36-42—78
Richard Sterne, South Africa 37-41—78
Steve Surry, England 41-37—78
Jesper Kennegard, Sweden 24-40—64
Liam Johnston, Scotland 36-43—79
Christiaan Basson, South Africa 40-41—81
Shalan Govender, South Africa 39-42—81
Carlos Pigem, Spain 40-41—81
JJ Senekal, South Africa 40-41—81

