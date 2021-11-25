Joburg Open Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Thriston Lawrence, South Africa
|28-33—61
|Angel Hidalgo, Spain
|34-31—65
|Ashley Chesters, England
|30-36—66
|Zander Lombard, South Africa
|33-30—63
|Lorenzo Scalise, Italy
|29-34—63
|Pep Angles, Spain
|34-33—67
|Hennie Du Plessis, South Africa
|34-33—67
|Dylan Frittelli, South Africa
|33-34—67
|Alfredo Garcia-Heredia, Spain
|34-33—67
|Frederic Lacroix, France
|31-36—67
|Santiago Tarrio, Spain
|34-30—64
|Oliver Farr, Wales
|32-36—68
|Stephen Ferreira, Portugal
|33-35—68
|Ross Fisher, England
|34-34—68
|Masahiro Kawamura, Japan
|34-34—68
|Shaun Norris, South Africa
|32-36—68
|Renato Paratore, Italy
|34-34—68
|Yannik Paul, Germany
|33-35—68
|Dale Whitnell, England
|33-35—68
|CJ Du Plessis, South Africa
|11-35—46
|Jbe Kruger, South Africa
|35-20—55
|Luke Brown, South Africa
|34-24—58
|Espen Kofstad, Norway
|34-24—58
|Julien Brun, France
|33-29—62
|Oliver Bekker, South Africa
|32-37—69
|Aaron Cockerill, Canada
|34-35—69
|Chase Hanna, United States
|35-34—69
|Justin Harding, South Africa
|33-36—69
|Jean Hugo, South Africa
|34-35—69
|Michael G Palmer, South Africa
|35-34—69
|Heinrich Bruiners, South Africa
|35-16—51
|Merrick Bremner, South Africa
|34-36—70
|Christopher Cannon, England
|34-36—70
|Ruan Conradie, South Africa
|36-34—70
|Keenan Davidse, South Africa
|35-35—70
|Jens Fahrbring, Sweden
|34-36—70
|Benjamin Follet-Smith, Zimbabwe
|34-36—70
|Daniel Gavins, England
|34-36—70
|Niall Kearney, Ireland
|35-35—70
|Callum Mowat, South Africa
|32-38—70
|Robin Sciot-Siegrist, France
|34-36—70
|Oliver Wilson, England
|34-36—70
|Jens Dantorp, Sweden
|12-36—48
|Jacques de Villiers, South Africa
|16-37—53
|Hugo Leon, Chile
|35-22—57
|Keith Horne, South Africa
|26-34—60
|Jonathan Caldwell, Northern Ireland
|34-30—64
|Thomas Aiken, South Africa
|36-35—71
|Bobby Bai, China
|36-35—71
|Louis De Jager, South Africa
|34-37—71
|David Drysdale, Scotland
|33-38—71
|James Du Preez, South Africa
|33-38—71
|Bryce Easton, South Africa
|35-36—71
|Luca Filippi, South Africa
|35-36—71
|Ricardo Gouveia, Portugal
|33-38—71
|Alex Haindl, South Africa
|34-37—71
|Rupert Kaminski, South Africa
|36-35—71
|Anton Karlsson, Sweden
|36-35—71
|Jacques Kruyswijk, South Africa
|34-37—71
|Romain Langasque, France
|36-35—71
|Madalitso Muthiya, Zambia
|35-36—71
|Wilco Nienaber, South Africa
|35-36—71
|Richie Ramsay, Scotland
|37-34—71
|Martin Rohwer, South Africa
|32-39—71
|Brandon Stone, South Africa
|36-35—71
|Darius Van Driel, Netherlands
|32-39—71
|MJ Viljoen, South Africa
|37-34—71
|Dayne Moore, Zimbabwe
|33-20—53
|Ondrej Lieser, Czech Republic
|23-34—57
|Rhys Enoch, Wales
|35-26—61
|Oliver Fisher, England
|23-38—61
|Robin Roussel, France
|23-38—61
|Jaco Ahlers, South Africa
|36-36—72
|Jacques Blaauw, South Africa
|34-38—72
|Steven Brown, England
|35-37—72
|Dean Burmester, South Africa
|35-37—72
|Estiaan Conradie, South Africa
|39-33—72
|Darren Fichardt, South Africa
|35-37—72
|Daniel Greene, South Africa
|35-37—72
|Marcus Helligkilde, Denmark
|36-36—72
|Haydn Porteous, South Africa
|34-38—72
|Jaco Prinsloo, South Africa
|35-37—72
|Nikhil Rama, South Africa
|35-37—72
|JC Ritchie, South Africa
|33-39—72
|Kristof Ulenaers, Belgium
|32-40—72
|Lars Van Meijel, Netherlands
|36-36—72
|Daniel Van Tonder, South Africa
|34-38—72
|Johannes Veerman, United States
|34-38—72
|Martin Vorster, South Africa
|35-37—72
|Hennie O’Kennedy, South Africa
|36-18—54
|Jake Redman, South Africa
|35-19—54
|Jacquin Hess, South Africa
|17-38—55
|Hennie Otto, South Africa
|36-26—62
|Neil Schietekat, South Africa
|23-39—62
|Jaco Van Zyl, South Africa
|30-39—69
|Jack Harrison, England
|37-36—73
|David Howell, England
|35-38—73
|Daan Huizing, Netherlands
|36-37—73
|Ruan Korb, South Africa
|39-34—73
|Matthias Schmid, Germany
|36-37—73
|Joel Stalter, France
|35-38—73
|Ockie Strydom, South Africa
|37-36—73
|Rourke Van Der Spuy, South Africa
|37-36—73
|Justin Walters, South Africa
|37-36—73
|Malcolm Mitchell, South Africa
|13-38—51
|Kristoffer Reitan, Norway
|38-17—55
|Julian Suri, United States
|38-22—60
|Paul Dunne, Ireland
|26-37—63
|Philip Eriksson, Sweden
|38-25—63
|Lukas Nemecz, Austria
|36-27—63
|Ulrich Van Den Berg, South Africa
|22-41—63
|Marcel Siem, Germany
|39-31—70
|George Coetzee, South Africa
|38-36—74
|Ugo Coussaud, France
|35-39—74
|Lorenzo Gagli, Italy
|37-37—74
|James Kingston, South Africa
|33-41—74
|Richard McEvoy, England
|36-38—74
|Pieter Moolman, South Africa
|38-36—74
|Lee Slattery, England
|36-38—74
|Graeme Storm, England
|33-41—74
|Siyanda Mwandla, South Africa
|17-40—57
|Pedro Figueiredo, Portugal
|19-41—60
|Trevor Fisher, South Africa
|36-32—68
|Louis Albertse, South Africa
|31-40—71
|Dwayne Basson, South Africa
|35-40—75
|Matt Ford, England
|37-38—75
|Deon Germishuys, South Africa
|39-36—75
|Hurly Long, Germany
|37-38—75
|Dylan Naidoo, South Africa
|36-39—75
|Lyle Rowe, South Africa
|37-38—75
|Ricardo Santos, Portugal
|38-37—75
|Jason Smith, South Africa
|34-41—75
|Derick Petersen, South Africa
|38-19—57
|Matteo Manassero, Italy
|34-38—72
|Angus Flanagan, England
|37-39—76
|Luke Jerling, South Africa
|35-41—76
|Matthew Jordan, England
|35-41—76
|Alpheus Kelapile, South Africa
|38-38—76
|Jake Roos, South Africa
|38-38—76
|Andrew Wilson, England
|38-38—76
|Jean-Paul Strydom, South Africa
|33-40—73
|Ruan De Smidt, South Africa
|39-38—77
|Craig Howie, Scotland
|39-38—77
|Jovan Rebula, South Africa
|39-38—77
|Toto Thimba Jr., South Africa
|41-36—77
|James Kamte, South Africa
|39-39—78
|Jayden Trey Schaper, South Africa
|35-43—78
|Cormac Sharvin, Northern Ireland
|36-42—78
|Richard Sterne, South Africa
|37-41—78
|Steve Surry, England
|41-37—78
|Jesper Kennegard, Sweden
|24-40—64
|Liam Johnston, Scotland
|36-43—79
|Christiaan Basson, South Africa
|40-41—81
|Shalan Govender, South Africa
|39-42—81
|Carlos Pigem, Spain
|40-41—81
|JJ Senekal, South Africa
|40-41—81
