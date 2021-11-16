Jones scores 14 to carry Cornell over Colgate 78-68

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Jordan Jones registered 14 points as Cornell defeated Colgate 78-68 on Tuesday night.

Sean Hansen had 11 points for Cornell (3-0). Keller Boothby added 10 points and nine rebounds. Kobe Dickson had eight rebounds.

Nelly Cummings had 20 points for the Raiders (1-2). Jack Ferguson added 13 points. Tucker Richardson had 11 points. Keegan Records had a career-high six blocks plus seven points and 13 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.