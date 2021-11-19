Kalkbrenner, Kaluma lead Creighton past Brown 78-57

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
The Associated Press
November 19, 2021 5:47 pm
ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP) — Ryan Kalkbrenner had 19 points to lead five Creighton players in double figures as the Bluejays easily defeated Brown 78-57 in the U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam on Friday.

Arthur Kaluma added 16 points for the Bluejays. Alex O’Connell chipped in 13, Ryan Hawkins scored 12 and Ryan Nembhard had 10.

Dan Friday had 11 points for the Bears (3-2). Kino Lilly Jr. added 10 points as did Paxson Wojcik had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

