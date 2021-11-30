Trending:
Kalkbrenner leads Creighton past North Dakota St. 80-55

The Associated Press
November 30, 2021 11:50 pm
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Ryan Kalkbrenner had 17 points and three blocks as Creighton easily beat North Dakota State 80-55 on Tuesday night.

Arthur Kaluma had 11 points for Creighton (7-1), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Ryan Nembhard added 10 points and six assists. Alex O’Connell had 10 points.

Dezmond McKinney had 13 points for the Bison (4-3). Rocky Kreuser added 12 points. Maleeck Harden-Hayes had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

