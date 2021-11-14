Trending:
Kansas 83, Tennessee St. 60

The Associated Press
November 14, 2021 9:19 pm
TENNESSEE ST. (2-1)

Claytor 3-5 1-2 7, Harden 2-6 1-1 5, Adams 5-16 0-0 12, Tatyana Davis 3-12 2-2 9, Pierce 2-11 2-2 7, McCullough 2-6 1-2 5, Kennedy Davis 0-3 0-0 0, Parker 2-9 0-0 4, Robins 4-8 0-0 9, Westbrook 0-1 2-2 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-77 9-11 60

KANSAS (2-0)

Chatzileonti 4-7 8-8 16, Jackson 3-7 0-3 6, Franklin 5-6 3-3 13, Kersgieter 3-6 1-2 8, Thomas 7-13 3-4 19, Jessen 4-7 2-5 10, Brosseau 0-3 3-4 3, Prater 1-6 4-4 6, Papadopoulou 1-1 0-0 2, Strom 0-3 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-59 24-33 83

Tennessee St. 13 21 9 17 60
Kansas 26 22 22 13 83

3-Point Goals_Tennessee St. 5-29 (Adams 2-7, Davis 1-8, Pierce 1-6, McCullough 0-1, Parker 0-5, Robins 1-2), Kansas 3-17 (Franklin 0-1, Kersgieter 1-3, Thomas 2-6, Brosseau 0-3, Prater 0-3, Strom 0-1). Assists_Tennessee St. 13 (Pierce 4), Kansas 19 (Franklin 6). Fouled Out_Tennessee St. Claytor. Rebounds_Tennessee St. 37 (Team 5-6), Kansas 53 (Jackson 5-13). Total Fouls_Tennessee St. 28, Kansas 15. Technical Fouls_Tennessee St. Robins 1, Kansas Kersgieter 1. A_1,122.

