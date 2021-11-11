Kansas 98, SIU-Edwardsville 62

SIU-EDWARDSVILLE (0-1)
Kinnard 6-13 2-2 14, Thatha 2-6 7-8 11, Keith 2-7 0-0 6, Nikitinaite 4-12 1-2 11, Troeckler 0-5 2-4 2, Hackstadt 1-1 0-0 3, Hall 1-4 0-2 2, Hampton 2-8 1-2 6, Butler 0-0 0-0 0, Chellis 1-4 3-4 5, Hamilton 0-1 2-2 2, Knutson 0-0 0-0 0, Majorosova 0-4 0-0 0, McWilliams 0-1 0-0 0, Webb 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 19-66 18-26 62
KANSAS (1-0)
Chatzileonti 3-6 0-0 7, Jackson 2-4 1-2 5, Franklin 3-6 4-4 11, Kersgieter 3-6 0-0 7, Prater 2-5 5-6 9, Jessen 4-5 0-0 8, Ajekwu 0-1 0-0 0, Brosseau 6-10 0-0 17, Thomas 9-16 4-7 25, Eltayeb 0-0 0-0 0, Papadopoulou 0-0 0-0 0, Strom 4-7 0-0 9, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 36-66 14-19 98
|SIU-Edwardsville
|6
|11
|31
|14
|—
|62
|Kansas
|23
|23
|23
|29
|—
|98
3-Point Goals_SIU-Edwardsville 6-22 (Thatha 0-4, Keith 2-4, Nikitinaite 2-5, Hackstadt 1-1, Hall 0-2, Hampton 1-4, Majorosova 0-1, McWilliams 0-1), Kansas 12-26 (Chatzileonti 1-1, Franklin 1-3, Kersgieter 1-4, Prater 0-2, Brosseau 5-5, Thomas 3-8, Strom 1-3). Assists_SIU-Edwardsville 13 (Kinnard 4), Kansas 19 (Franklin 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_SIU-Edwardsville 37 (Kinnard 4-6), Kansas 44 (Chatzileonti 4-9). Total Fouls_SIU-Edwardsville 21, Kansas 22. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,127.
