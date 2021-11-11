Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Kansas 98, SIU-Edwardsville 62

The Associated Press
November 11, 2021 1:46 am
< a min read
      

SIU-EDWARDSVILLE (0-1)

Kinnard 6-13 2-2 14, Thatha 2-6 7-8 11, Keith 2-7 0-0 6, Nikitinaite 4-12 1-2 11, Troeckler 0-5 2-4 2, Hackstadt 1-1 0-0 3, Hall 1-4 0-2 2, Hampton 2-8 1-2 6, Butler 0-0 0-0 0, Chellis 1-4 3-4 5, Hamilton 0-1 2-2 2, Knutson 0-0 0-0 0, Majorosova 0-4 0-0 0, McWilliams 0-1 0-0 0, Webb 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 19-66 18-26 62

KANSAS (1-0)

Chatzileonti 3-6 0-0 7, Jackson 2-4 1-2 5, Franklin 3-6 4-4 11, Kersgieter 3-6 0-0 7, Prater 2-5 5-6 9, Jessen 4-5 0-0 8, Ajekwu 0-1 0-0 0, Brosseau 6-10 0-0 17, Thomas 9-16 4-7 25, Eltayeb 0-0 0-0 0, Papadopoulou 0-0 0-0 0, Strom 4-7 0-0 9, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 36-66 14-19 98

SIU-Edwardsville 6 11 31 14 62
Kansas 23 23 23 29 98

3-Point Goals_SIU-Edwardsville 6-22 (Thatha 0-4, Keith 2-4, Nikitinaite 2-5, Hackstadt 1-1, Hall 0-2, Hampton 1-4, Majorosova 0-1, McWilliams 0-1), Kansas 12-26 (Chatzileonti 1-1, Franklin 1-3, Kersgieter 1-4, Prater 0-2, Brosseau 5-5, Thomas 3-8, Strom 1-3). Assists_SIU-Edwardsville 13 (Kinnard 4), Kansas 19 (Franklin 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_SIU-Edwardsville 37 (Kinnard 4-6), Kansas 44 (Chatzileonti 4-9). Total Fouls_SIU-Edwardsville 21, Kansas 22. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,127.

        Insight by GEHA: This exclusive e-book will help you navigate federal health care benefit plans for 2022 open season and how to choose what's right for you.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|6 NPELRA 2021 Annual Training Conference
11|7 APTA's TRANSform Conference &...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Centennial commemoration event held at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery