Kansas City 20, N.Y. Giants 17

|N.Y. Giants
|0
|10
|0
|7
|—
|17
|Kansas City
|7
|7
|0
|6
|—
|20
First Quarter
KC_Hill 6 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 6:12.
Second Quarter
NYG_Rudolph 1 pass from D.Jones (Gano kick), 14:14.
KC_Gore 3 run (Butker kick), 6:37.
NYG_FG Gano 23, 2:45.
Fourth Quarter
NYG_Engram 5 pass from D.Jones (Gano kick), 14:53.
KC_FG Butker 36, 8:53.
KC_FG Butker 34, 1:07.
|
|NYG
|KC
|First downs
|18
|29
|Total Net Yards
|300
|368
|Rushes-yards
|20-72
|27-107
|Passing
|228
|261
|Punt Returns
|2-0
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|3-53
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-0
|1-13
|Comp-Att-Int
|23-33-1
|29-48-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-13
|2-14
|Punts
|5-43.0
|4-50.75
|Fumbles-Lost
|3-0
|2-1
|Penalties-Yards
|10-88
|12-103
|Time of Possession
|25:22
|34:38
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_N.Y. Giants, Booker 15-60, Jones 5-12. Kansas City, Williams 13-49, Gore 11-48, Mahomes 3-10.
PASSING_N.Y. Giants, Jones 22-32-1-222, Toney 1-1-0-19. Kansas City, Mahomes 29-48-1-275.
RECEIVING_N.Y. Giants, Booker 5-65, Toney 4-26, Shepard 4-25, Engram 3-15, Ross 2-72, Rudolph 2-12, C.Johnson 2-10, Penny 1-16. Kansas City, Hill 12-94, Williams 6-61, Hardman 5-63, Kelce 4-27, Robinson 1-18, Pringle 1-12.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
