Sports News

Kansas City 41, Las Vegas 14

The Associated Press
November 14, 2021 11:28 pm
1 min read
      
Kansas City 7 10 10 14 41
Las Vegas 0 7 7 0 14

First Quarter

KC_Hill 8 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 2:55.

Second Quarter

Las_Renfrow 6 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), 13:02.

KC_FG Butker 40, 8:24.

KC_Hill 1 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 1:45.

Third Quarter

Las_B.Edwards 37 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), 12:08.

KC_Gray 1 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 7:09.

KC_FG Butker 35, :57.

Fourth Quarter

KC_Williams 38 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 13:11.

KC_Pringle 22 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 7:39.

___

KC Las
First downs 29 15
Total Net Yards 516 299
Rushes-yards 25-94 14-50
Passing 422 249
Punt Returns 2-46 0-0
Kickoff Returns 2-34 4-79
Interceptions Ret. 1-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 36-51-0 25-35-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 0-0 2-12
Punts 1-42.0 5-50.0
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 1-1
Penalties-Yards 4-34 9-68
Time of Possession 35:26 24:34

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Kansas City, Williams 11-43, McKinnon 3-26, Gore 6-19, Bell 1-3, Hardman 1-3, Hill 1-2, Henne 2-(minus 2). Las Vegas, Carr 3-18, Drake 4-16, Jacobs 7-16.

PASSING_Kansas City, Mahomes 35-50-0-406, Townsend 1-1-0-16. Las Vegas, Carr 25-35-1-261.

RECEIVING_Kansas City, Williams 9-101, Kelce 8-119, Hill 7-83, Pringle 4-46, Robinson 3-23, Hardman 2-27, Kemp 1-16, McKinnon 1-6, Gray 1-1. Las Vegas, Renfrow 7-46, Jacobs 5-20, Waller 4-24, Edwards 3-88, Drake 2-15, Jackson 1-38, Jones 1-22, Ingold 1-5, Richard 1-3.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Kansas City, Butker 46.

