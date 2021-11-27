Kansas faces Iona in Kissimmee

Kansas (4-1) vs. Iona (6-1)

, HP Field House, Kissimmee, Florida; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas and Iona will meet in a postseason game in Kissimmee. Iona lost 72-65 to Belmont in its most recent game, while Kansas fell 74-73 against Dayton in its last outing.

SENIOR STUDS: Kansas’ Ochai Agbaji, Remy Martin and David McCormack have combined to score 53 percent of all Jayhawks points this season.ACCURATE AGBAJI: Agbaji has connected on 42.4 percent of the 33 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 14 of 33 over the last five games. He’s also converted 76.2 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Gaels have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Jayhawks. Iona has an assist on 43 of 77 field goals (55.8 percent) across its previous three matchups while Kansas has assists on 44 of 91 field goals (48.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Kansas offense has recorded a turnover on only 14.8 percent of its possessions, which is the 23rd-lowest rate in the nation. The Iona defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 16 percent of all possessions (ranked 321st among Division I teams).

