Kansas St. 67, Florida A&M 57

FLORIDA A&M (0-1)

Barrs 0-1 0-0 0, Jones 3-9 1-2 7, Randolph 10-16 6-7 27, Reaves 3-8 0-0 6, Speer 3-11 2-2 10, Stamps 2-2 0-0 4, Williams 0-0 0-1 0, Littles 1-2 0-0 2, Stevens 0-2 1-2 1, Mathews 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-51 10-14 57.

KANSAS ST. (1-0)

Ezeagu 1-2 5-8 7, Massoud 2-5 0-0 5, McGuirl 0-6 3-4 3, Pack 6-11 2-2 18, M.Smith 4-10 3-6 12, Miguel 4-6 0-1 10, Nowell 2-5 2-2 6, Bradford 1-2 1-2 3, Kasubke 1-3 0-0 3, Landers 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-50 16-25 67.

Halftime_Kansas St. 33-30. 3-Point Goals_Florida A&M 3-16 (Speer 2-7, Randolph 1-2, Jones 0-1, Stevens 0-2, Reaves 0-4), Kansas St. 9-22 (Pack 4-7, Miguel 2-2, Kasubke 1-2, Massoud 1-3, M.Smith 1-3, Nowell 0-2, McGuirl 0-3). Rebounds_Florida A&M 30 (Barrs, Randolph 8), Kansas St. 31 (M.Smith 6). Assists_Florida A&M 8 (Randolph 5), Kansas St. 15 (Nowell 6). Total Fouls_Florida A&M 19, Kansas St. 17.

