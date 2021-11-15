Kansas St. 73, NC A&T 49

NC A&T (0-4)

Nelson 0-1 0-0 0, Harris 3-11 0-0 6, Darks 2-9 0-0 4, Scott 7-17 1-1 15, Tucker 1-5 0-0 2, Adderton 0-1 2-2 2, Lee 3-11 1-5 7, Dorsey 2-7 0-0 4, Blackstone 1-2 2-2 4, McNeill 2-6 0-0 5, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-70 6-10 49

KANSAS ST. (4-0)

Macke 0-5 0-0 0, Lee 13-17 5-6 31, Jaelyn Glenn 2-7 2-4 7, Goodrich 0-3 0-2 0, Sundell 4-7 5-7 15, Ebert 1-4 2-2 4, Moore 2-4 1-2 5, Dallinger 4-8 0-0 9, Brylee Glenn 1-4 0-0 2, Lauterbach 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-60 15-23 73

NC A&T 15 9 11 14 — 49 Kansas St. 24 20 12 17 — 73

3-Point Goals_NC A&T 1-8 (Darks 0-1, Scott 0-1, Tucker 0-1, Lee 0-1, Dorsey 0-1, McNeill 1-3), Kansas St. 4-20 (Macke 0-1, Glenn 1-4, Sundell 2-5, Ebert 0-2, Moore 0-1, Dallinger 1-4, Glenn 0-3). Assists_NC A&T 6 (McNeill 2), Kansas St. 19 (Sundell 7). Fouled Out_NC A&T Lee. Rebounds_NC A&T 36 (Team 6-8), Kansas St. 51 (Lee 6-13). Total Fouls_NC A&T 20, Kansas St. 17. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,184.

