Kansas St. 76, W. Kentucky 44

W. KENTUCKY (1-2)
McBride 1-3 0-0 2, Abdelgawad 2-8 1-2 5, Faustino 1-5 0-0 3, Mead 7-12 2-2 18, Sivori 1-7 0-0 2, Hunter 0-2 0-0 0, Kulo 1-3 0-0 2, Blevins 1-6 2-2 5, Foster 2-5 0-0 4, Meredith 1-8 0-2 2, Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Walker 0-1 1-2 1, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 17-60 6-10 44
KANSAS ST. (3-0)
Macke 3-5 0-0 7, Lee 14-17 5-6 33, Jaelyn Glenn 3-8 1-4 8, Goodrich 0-4 5-6 5, Sundell 0-2 2-2 2, Ebert 1-5 0-1 2, Moore 1-6 0-0 3, Dallinger 0-6 0-0 0, Brylee Glenn 2-4 2-2 6, Lauterbach 4-6 2-3 10, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-63 17-24 76
|W. Kentucky
|8
|9
|16
|11
|—
|44
|Kansas St.
|19
|20
|18
|19
|—
|76
3-Point Goals_W. Kentucky 4-26 (Abdelgawad 0-2, Faustino 1-3, Mead 2-6, Sivori 0-3, Blevins 1-4, Foster 0-3, Meredith 0-4, Walker 0-1), Kansas St. 3-16 (Macke 1-1, Glenn 1-1, Goodrich 0-1, Sundell 0-1, Ebert 0-2, Moore 1-4, Dallinger 0-4, Glenn 0-2). Assists_W. Kentucky 5 (Mead 3), Kansas St. 24 (Moore 7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_W. Kentucky 34 (Abdelgawad 3-10), Kansas St. 46 (Team 6-8). Total Fouls_W. Kentucky 20, Kansas St. 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,212.
