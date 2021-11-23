Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Kansas St. 93, Abilene Christian 53

The Associated Press
November 23, 2021 10:28 pm
< a min read
      

ABILENE CHRISTIAN (3-1)

Griswold 2-6 0-0 4, Barber 1-4 2-2 4, Earle 1-7 2-2 4, Miller 3-8 1-2 8, Mraz 2-3 0-0 6, Bonnarens 4-8 8-10 16, Babineaux 0-1 0-0 0, Cramer 1-2 0-0 3, Emborsky 1-7 2-2 5, Horyna 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Middleton 0-7 0-0 0, Morgan 1-4 0-0 3, Stevenson 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 16-58 15-18 53

KANSAS ST. (5-1)

Lee 10-16 2-3 22, Brylee Glenn 2-7 1-2 5, Jaelyn Glenn 5-11 1-2 13, Goodrich 0-3 0-0 0, Sundell 9-11 2-2 25, Macke 3-4 3-5 9, Ebert 1-6 0-0 2, Moore 4-6 0-0 8, Dallinger 3-6 0-0 9, Lauterbach 0-2 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 37-72 9-14 93

Abilene Christian 5 11 15 22 53
Kansas St. 31 16 23 23 93

3-Point Goals_Abilene Christian 6-27 (Griswold 0-1, Barber 0-1, Earle 0-4, Miller 1-5, Mraz 2-3, Bonnarens 0-2, Cramer 1-2, Emborsky 1-6, Middleton 0-1, Morgan 1-2), Kansas St. 10-29 (Glenn 0-3, Glenn 2-8, Sundell 5-7, Ebert 0-3, Moore 0-2, Dallinger 3-6). Assists_Abilene Christian 9 (Griswold 1), Kansas St. 25 (Glenn 8). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Abilene Christian 33 (Bonnarens 3-7), Kansas St. 42 (Lee 7-13). Total Fouls_Abilene Christian 21, Kansas St. 16. Technical Fouls_Kansas St. Lee 1. A_2,406.

        Insight by Okta: This exclusive e-book highlights how identity and access management will continue to evolve as agencies face more aggressive cyber threats while keeping data and systems accessible.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|22 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
11|23 Session 2: Delight Customers with...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Capitol Grounds and Arboretum team decorating the 2021 Capitol Christmas Tree