Kansas St. 93, Abilene Christian 53

ABILENE CHRISTIAN (3-1)
Griswold 2-6 0-0 4, Barber 1-4 2-2 4, Earle 1-7 2-2 4, Miller 3-8 1-2 8, Mraz 2-3 0-0 6, Bonnarens 4-8 8-10 16, Babineaux 0-1 0-0 0, Cramer 1-2 0-0 3, Emborsky 1-7 2-2 5, Horyna 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Middleton 0-7 0-0 0, Morgan 1-4 0-0 3, Stevenson 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 16-58 15-18 53
KANSAS ST. (5-1)
Lee 10-16 2-3 22, Brylee Glenn 2-7 1-2 5, Jaelyn Glenn 5-11 1-2 13, Goodrich 0-3 0-0 0, Sundell 9-11 2-2 25, Macke 3-4 3-5 9, Ebert 1-6 0-0 2, Moore 4-6 0-0 8, Dallinger 3-6 0-0 9, Lauterbach 0-2 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 37-72 9-14 93
|Abilene Christian
|5
|11
|15
|22
|—
|53
|Kansas St.
|31
|16
|23
|23
|—
|93
3-Point Goals_Abilene Christian 6-27 (Griswold 0-1, Barber 0-1, Earle 0-4, Miller 1-5, Mraz 2-3, Bonnarens 0-2, Cramer 1-2, Emborsky 1-6, Middleton 0-1, Morgan 1-2), Kansas St. 10-29 (Glenn 0-3, Glenn 2-8, Sundell 5-7, Ebert 0-3, Moore 0-2, Dallinger 3-6). Assists_Abilene Christian 9 (Griswold 1), Kansas St. 25 (Glenn 8). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Abilene Christian 33 (Bonnarens 3-7), Kansas St. 42 (Lee 7-13). Total Fouls_Abilene Christian 21, Kansas St. 16. Technical Fouls_Kansas St. Lee 1. A_2,406.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments