Kawasaki Frontale wins 2nd straight J-League title

TOKYO (AP) — Kawaskai Frontale won its second consecutive J-League title on Wednesday, after drawing 1-1 with the Urawa Reds.

Kawasaki, which now has won four league titles, improved to 85 points from 34 matches. Four games remain but second-place Yokohama has 72 points.

Brazilian player Jesiel scored for Kawasaki in the 33rd minute and Hiroki Sakai equalized in the 89th for Reds.

Kawasaki has lost only one match all season, a feat coach Toru Oniki credited to continual effort in every match. Oniki won back-to-back titles in 2017 and 2018 with Kawasaki but then fell short of winning a third straight in 2019.

“I think I won’t lose my motivation,” Oniki said. “I think next season will be very important after these two consecutive championships.”

Like all coaches, he credited his players.

“There is no magic,” Oniki said. “The veteran players in particular kept the team together and supported the core of the team. I think this is the reason why the team did not collapse in any situation.”

