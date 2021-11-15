On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Kennedy scores 17 to lift UMBC past Penn State-York 85-47

The Associated Press
November 15, 2021 11:50 pm
< a min read
      

BALTIMORE (AP) — Keondre Kennedy registered 17 points as Maryland-Baltimore County romped past Penn State-York 85-47 on Monday night.

Darnell Rogers had 16 points for Maryland-Baltimore County (1-1). Ray Salnave added 12 points. Dimitrije Spasojevic had seven rebounds. Jacob Boonyasith had a career-high 10 rebounds.

Michael Coleman had 15 points and nine rebounds for York. Brad DaBella added 11 points. Deriq Brown had 11 rebounds.

___

        Insight by Galvanize: Federal News Network surveyed six agencies about their approach to risk management, including the use of cloud services, artificial intelligence, advanced analytics and other technologies.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|14 Super Computing
11|15 Kirtland AFB Tech Expo
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Grand Teton National Park in autumn