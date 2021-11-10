On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Kensmil lifts Stephen F. Austin over LSU-Alexandria 82-73

The Associated Press
November 10, 2021 12:30 am
< a min read
      

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) — Gavin Kensmil had 24 points and 10 rebounds as Stephen F. Austin defeated LSU-Alexandria 82-73 on Tuesday night in the season opener for both teams.

Kensmil hit 9 of 12 shots.

Roti Ware had 18 points for Stephen F. Austin. Calvin Solomon added 12 points and eight rebounds.

Jakemin Abney had 24 points and seven rebounds for the Generals. AJ Rainey added 14 points. Christian Coleman had 14 points and four blocks.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

