Kent St. 107, Point Park 41

POINT PARK (0-3)
Scott 2-5 0-4 4, Stowe 1-5 0-0 3, Flohr 2-7 2-3 8, Schifino 2-8 0-0 4, Van 1-6 4-6 7, Calloway 1-5 0-1 2, Cochran 2-6 0-0 6, Sfanos 1-6 0-0 3, Walker 1-4 0-0 2, Carrington 0-1 2-4 2, Jhawar 0-1 0-2 0. Totals 13-54 8-20 41.
KENT ST. (4-2)
Beck 4-6 3-4 12, Hamilton 6-10 2-2 14, Carry 3-11 2-2 10, Hernandez 2-5 0-0 5, Santiago 6-7 0-0 18, Sullinger 9-13 2-2 24, Hornbeak 3-3 0-1 6, Johnson 4-7 0-0 9, Davis 2-3 2-2 7, Odusipe 1-1 0-4 2, DiGiulio 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 40-67 11-17 107.
Halftime_Kent St. 48-21. 3-Point Goals_Point Park 7-28 (Flohr 2-3, Cochran 2-6, Van 1-2, Stowe 1-4, Sfanos 1-5, Scott 0-1, Walker 0-1, Calloway 0-3, Schifino 0-3), Kent St. 16-31 (Santiago 6-6, Sullinger 4-7, Carry 2-7, Beck 1-2, Davis 1-2, Hernandez 1-3, Johnson 1-4). Rebounds_Point Park 24 (Walker 5), Kent St. 46 (Hamilton 12). Assists_Point Park 9 (Van 3), Kent St. 25 (Carry 9). Total Fouls_Point Park 20, Kent St. 21. A_1,214 (6,327).
Insight by ProPricer: During this exclusive webinar Emily Murphy, partner, CEO of Coaching International and former GSA administrator, and Angela Styles, partner with Akin, Gump, Strauss, Hauer & Feld and former OFPP administrator will discuss what the updates to the mentor-protégé program mean for small and large businesses. In addition, Dr. Sue Coates, adjunct professor of organizational studies at the Anderson School of Management, University of New Mexico will provide an industry perspective.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments