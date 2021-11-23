Kent State meets GW in Naples

Kent State (2-1) vs. George Washington (2-4)

, Community School of Naples, Naples, Florida; Tuesday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kent State and George Washington are set to clash in a postseason game at Community School of Naples. George Washington earned a 74-63 win over Wright State in its most recent game, while Kent State won 74-69 against James Madison in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: Kent State has benefited heavily from its seniors. Sincere Carry, Malique Jacobs, Justyn Hamilton and Tervell Beck have collectively accounted for 63 percent of all Golden Flashes points this season.SOLID SINCERE: Carry has connected on 50 percent of the 16 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 16 over the last three games. He’s also made 83.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

STINGY STATE: Kent State has held opposing teams to 60 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all MAC teams.

