King scores 16 to lead Jacksonville State over Drexel 72-64

The Associated Press
November 24, 2021 5:17 pm
NASSAU (AP) — Demaree King had 16 points off the bench to carry Jacksonville State to a 72-64 win over Drexel on Wednesday in the Nassau Championship.

Jalen Gibbs had 16 points for Jacksonville State (2-3). Darian Adams added 14 points. Brandon Huffman had 10 points.

James Butler had 14 points and eight rebounds for the Dragons (3-3). Melik Martin added 14 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

