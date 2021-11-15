Trending:
Kinsey scores 21 to lead Marshall past Milligan 80-58

The Associated Press
November 15, 2021 9:58 pm
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Taevion Kinsey had 21 points and Marshall romped past Milligan 80-58 in nonconference action on Monday night.

Obinna Anochili-Killen had 12 points, seven rebounds and five blocks for the Thundering Herd (2-0). Marko Sarenac added 11 points. Andrew Taylor had seven rebounds and six assists.

Adam Graham had 15 points for the Buffaloes. Levontae Knox added 13 points and six assists, while Trevor Hensley scored 12.

