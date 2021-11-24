Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Kirkwood, Sakota carry Harvard over Colgate 89-84 in OT

The Associated Press
November 24, 2021 10:15 pm
< a min read
      

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Noah Kirkwood and Luka Sakota scored 17 points apiece and Harvard beat Colgate 89-84 in overtime on Wednesday night.

Chris Ledlum added 16 points with 12 rebounds for the Crimson (4-2) and Louis Lesmond scored 15. Sakota also had seven rebounds.

Nelly Cummings tied a career high with 25 points for the Raiders (3-3). Ryan Moffatt scored 19 points with seven rebounds and Keegan Records 15 points with seven rebounds.

___

        Insight by Okta: This exclusive e-book highlights how identity and access management will continue to evolve as agencies face more aggressive cyber threats while keeping data and systems accessible.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|23 Cloud Security Demo Forum
11|24 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Capitol Grounds and Arboretum team decorating the 2021 Capitol Christmas Tree