Klesmit carries Wofford over Bob Jones University 117-79

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Max Klesmit scored 23 points as Wofford rolled past Bob Jones University 117-79 on Tuesday night in a season opener.

Klesmit hit 4 of 6 3-pointers.

Ryan Larson had 19 points, making 5 of 5 3-pointers, and six assists for Wofford. Sam Godwin added 17 points, B.J. Mack had 12 points and Isaiah Bigelow had 10 rebounds.

Henry Blair had 25 points for the Bruins. Devin Dean added 13 points and Daniel Fuller had 11 points.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.