Knicks erase 21-point deficit, beat Bucks 113-98

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Julius Randle had 32 points and 12 rebounds, and the New York Knicks erased an early 21-point deficit and beat the Milwaukee Bucks 113-98 on Friday night.

Derrick Rose had 23 points off the bench and RJ Barrett added 20 as the Knicks stunned the reigning NBA champions on their home court.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 25 points for Milwaukee and Grayson Allen had a season-high 22.

The Bucks, who snapped a three-game losing streak in a rout of the Pistons in Detroit on Tuesday, jumped out to a commanding early lead. Milwaukee connected on four 3-pointers out of the gate and made eight long-range shots overall to take a 38-17 advantage after one quarter. Allen had 14 points and four rebounds in the opening period to pace the Bucks, who shot 50% from deep.

New York were just 3 of 16 from 3-point range in the first quarter.

The Bucks got a boost with the return of Jrue Holiday, who had missed five consecutive games with a sprained left ankle. Holiday didn’t start but entered the game midway through the first quarter.

The Knicks, who took two of three games from the Bucks last season, didn’t fold after the slow start, however, and cut the Bucks’ lead to five points by the midpoint of the second quarter. New York trailed 63-56 at the half. Rose sparked New York with 10 points off the bench in the second quarter.

New York stayed close throughout the third quarter and eventually tied the game at 80 with 2:14 left in the period. A layup by Barrett less than a minute later gave New York an 82-81 lead. Rose then hit a 3-pointer to give the Knicks an 85-81 advantage.

New York led 88-83 after three quarters, ending the period with an off-balance 3-pointer by Immanuel Quickley to take its largest lead to that point.

The Knicks controlled the game throughout the fourth, taking advantage of ice-cold shooting by the Bucks.

TIP INS

Knicks: Randle had 16 points and eight rebounds in the first half. … Starting guard Kemba Walker played just seven minutes and didn’t score in the first two quarters.

Bucks: C Brook Lopez missed his eighth consecutive game due to back soreness. … F Khris Middleton, who tested positive for COVID-19, missed his third straight game. A player who tests positive has to sit out for a minimum of 10 days. … Coach Mike Budenholzer was whistled for a technical foul with 5:39 left in the fourth quarter.

UP NEXT

Knicks: Host Cleveland on Sunday.

Bucks: At Washington on Sunday to begin a season-high, five-game road trip.

___

https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.