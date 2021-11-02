On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Korn Ferry Tour Money Leaders

The Associated Press
November 2, 2021 3:01 pm
Through Nov. 1

Trn Money
1. Stephan Jaeger 35 $758,220
2. Greyson Sigg 35 $631,991
3. Mito Pereira 32 $586,885
4. Chad Ramey 43 $586,116
5. Adam Svensson 41 $566,357
6. Taylor Moore 39 $502,870
7. Lee Hodges 37 $449,119
8. Davis Riley 36 $448,235
9. Taylor Pendrith 37 $435,419
10. Cameron Young 28 $422,174
11. Brandon Wu 28 $418,776
12. David Lipsky 32 $406,002
13. Jared Wolfe 40 $404,696
14. Will Zalatoris 16 $403,978
15. Paul Barjon 35 $396,211
16. Max McGreevy 41 $393,734
17. Dylan Wu 44 $375,180
18. Andrew Novak 42 $369,116
19. Seth Reeves 39 $354,319
20. Nick Hardy 41 $349,054
21. Ben Kohles 41 $343,010
22. Hayden Buckley 35 $338,061
23. Curtis Thompson 44 $335,575
24. Brett Drewitt 45 $332,023
25. David Skinns 35 $328,119
26. Roberto Díaz 41 $317,432
27. Peter Uihlein 21 $313,698
28. Joshua Creel 40 $312,795
29. Taylor Montgomery 38 $311,768
30. Justin Lower 39 $307,111
31. Austin Smotherman 41 $303,501
32. Paul Haley II 37 $300,577
33. Trey Mullinax 32 $292,464
34. Dan McCarthy 41 $285,343
35. Joseph Bramlett 5 $274,897
36. Dawie van der Walt 46 $269,293
37. Erik Barnes 38 $267,795
38. Zecheng Dou 37 $264,272
39. Callum Tarren 41 $259,389
40. David Kocher 44 $256,278
41. Vince India 42 $255,840
42. Carl Yuan 31 $252,736
43. Harry Hall 30 $244,134
44. Ollie Schniederjans 35 $237,808
45. Tyson Alexander 41 $236,531
46. Curtis Luck 33 $236,326
47. Tommy Gainey 37 $230,429
48. Brandon Harkins 42 $228,730
49. Scott Gutschewski 38 $221,366
50. Billy Kennerly 39 $213,237

