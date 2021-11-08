Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Par Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Monday
|At Landings Club – Marshwood Course
|Savannah, Ga.
|Purse: $480,00
|Marshwood Course
|Yardage: 7,000; Par: 71
|Magnolia Course
|Yardage: 6,954; Par: 70
|Final Round
Zack Fischer, $50,000 67-67-65-69_268 -14
Jonathan Brightwell, $29,333 64-68-72-65_269 -13
Vincent Norrman, $29,333 69-68-66-66_269 -13
Andrew Kozan, $29,333 73-67-63-66_269 -13
Michael Feagles, $21,000 68-72-64-67_271 -11
Sam Stevens, $21,000 65-69-68-69_271 -11
Grant Hirschman, $18,000 67-69-68-68_272 -10
Andrew Yun, $16,000 69-70-67-67_273 -9
Conner Godsey, $14,000 71-68-69-67_275 -7
Tain Lee, $12,000 71-70-68-67_276 -6
Patrick Newcomb, $10,000 65-75-69-68_277 -5
Thomas Rosenmuller, $10,000 66-76-72-63_277 -5
Jeremy Paul, $10,000 71-65-69-72_277 -5
Patrick Cover, $9,400 73-71-67-67_278 -4
Thomas Walsh, $9,400 68-70-70-70_278 -4
A.J. Crouch, $9,400 70-74-70-64_278 -4
Chris Baker, $9,400 70-71-67-70_278 -4
Tripp Kinney, $9,400 68-66-72-72_278 -4
Mac Meissner, $8,050 67-77-67-68_279 -3
Garett Reband, $8,050 68-71-71-69_279 -3
Luis Gagne, $8,050 68-73-71-67_279 -3
Augusto Núñez, $8,050 72-68-73-66_279 -3
Corey Pereira, $8,050 72-70-66-71_279 -3
Blayne Barber, $8,050 67-73-68-71_279 -3
Brad Brunner, $8,050 69-68-70-72_279 -3
Will Gordon, $8,050 69-72-67-71_279 -3
Steven Fisk, $8,050 74-70-71-64_279 -3
Kyle Westmoreland, $8,050 76-69-67-67_279 -3
Brett White, $6,950 71-68-71-70_280 -2
Nicolas Echavarria, $6,950 70-70-70-70_280 -2
Carson Young, $6,950 69-70-70-71_280 -2
Martin Contini, $6,950 73-68-68-71_280 -2
Scott Harrington, $6,950 77-67-70-66_280 -2
Tano Goya, $6,950 70-74-70-66_280 -2
Mark Anguiano, $6,950 72-68-68-72_280 -2
Eric Cole, $6,950 67-71-69-73_280 -2
Ben Griffin, $6,950 71-74-64-71_280 -2
Pontus Nyholm, $6,950 74-72-65-69_280 -2
Matt McCarty, $6,500 72-68-71-70_281 -1
José de Jesús Rodríguez, $6,500 69-69-72-71_281 -1
Clay Feagler, $6,500 71-67-72-71_281 -1
Seonghyeon Kim, $6,500 67-74-71-69_281 -1
John Augenstein, $6,500 69-73-70-69_281 -1
Alexandre Rocha, $6,500 68-73-72-68_281 -1
John Pak, $6,500 70-70-69-72_281 -1
Brandon Crick, $6,500 70-72-71-68_281 -1
Peyton White, $6,500 71-71-72-67_281 -1
Davis Thompson, $6,500 72-74-69-66_281 -1
Justin Suh, $6,500 77-68-68-68_281 -1
MJ Daffue 69-71-71-71_282 E
Austin Eckroat 69-73-70-70_282 E
Marcelo Rozo 74-68-68-72_282 E
Zack Sucher 71-69-70-72_282 E
Thriston Lawrence 69-71-73-69_282 E
Logan McCracken 71-76-70-65_282 E
Caleb Proveaux 73-70-71-68_282 E
Tom Lovelady 69-71-68-74_282 E
J.J. Grey 72-72-70-68_282 E
Alex Weiss 72-77-65-68_282 E
D.H. Lee 71-74-69-68_282 E
Taylor Dickson 71-73-73-65_282 E
Marcos Montenegro 75-69-65-73_282 E
Peter Kuest 70-71-70-72_283 +1
J.T. Griffin 71-79-69-64_283 +1
Kevin Yu 70-71-69-73_283 +1
Jason Scrivener 71-76-73-63_283 +1
Jonathan Byrd 69-74-70-70_283 +1
Akshay Bhatia 74-71-70-68_283 +1
Erik Compton 72-75-68-68_283 +1
Rafael Becker 67-66-73-77_283 +1
Gregor Main 73-74-67-69_283 +1
Michael Visacki 71-74-67-71_283 +1
Philip Knowles 69-77-72-66_284 +2
Daniel Summerhays 68-71-73-72_284 +2
Zach Smith 71-75-71-67_284 +2
Billy Tom Sargent 70-71-73-70_284 +2
Jake Staiano 69-75-71-69_284 +2
Brian Richey 68-78-68-70_284 +2
Leandro Marelli 71-74-67-72_284 +2
Keller Harper 76-72-70-67_285 +3
Brandon Stone 67-72-70-76_285 +3
Alex Kang 74-73-69-69_285 +3
Brad Miller 72-73-70-70_285 +3
James Nicholas 73-77-71-64_285 +3
Jay Card III 74-70-70-71_285 +3
T.J. Vogel 72-76-67-70_285 +3
Harrison Endycott 67-75-73-70_285 +3
Paul Imondi 68-76-71-70_285 +3
Luke Guthrie 73-74-68-70_285 +3
Alex Lee 77-69-68-71_285 +3
Trace Crowe 76-72-71-67_286 +4
Chandler Blanchet 70-73-69-74_286 +4
Christopher Petefish 69-72-72-73_286 +4
Skyler Finnell 72-73-70-71_286 +4
Tee-K Kelly 70-76-69-71_286 +4
Ryan Lumsden 69-71-71-76_287 +5
Tanner Gore 76-71-71-69_287 +5
Alex Chiarella 75-77-66-69_287 +5
Albin Choi 72-67-71-77_287 +5
Lukas Euler 71-78-70-68_287 +5
Derek Oland 73-73-70-71_287 +5
Cody Blick 74-72-74-67_287 +5
Christian Salzer 73-74-68-72_287 +5
Austin Squires 73-71-73-70_287 +5
Turk Pettit 73-73-72-70_288 +6
Steve LeBrun 73-77-68-70_288 +6
Jared Sawada 73-74-72-69_288 +6
Andres Gallegos 76-69-72-71_288 +6
Spencer Ralston 73-74-71-70_288 +6
Mark Blakefield 73-75-70-70_288 +6
Chandler Phillips 76-73-68-71_288 +6
Chase Parker 71-77-73-67_288 +6
Kyler Dunkle 73-71-77-67_288 +6
Rob Oppenheim 74-70-73-71_288 +6
Matt Organisak 72-77-69-71_289 +7
Andy Ogletree 66-80-73-70_289 +7
Blake Dyer 70-77-74-68_289 +7
Alvaro Ortiz 69-79-68-73_289 +7
Preston Stanley 76-73-70-71_290 +8
Ryan Grider 73-77-66-74_290 +8
Drew Nesbitt 74-72-74-70_290 +8
Callum McNeill 71-74-70-75_290 +8
Bryce Emory 75-76-71-68_290 +8
Sam Triplett 71-76-72-72_291 +9
Whee Kim 73-77-71-70_291 +9
Brandon Hoelzer 72-78-72-69_291 +9
Hayden Shieh 68-79-71-74_292 +10
Matthew Picanso 72-78-69-73_292 +10
Wes Roach 70-77-73-72_292 +10
Steve Marino 70-74-74-74_292 +10
Justin Doeden 72-79-76-65_292 +10
Quade Cummins 72-71-76-73_292 +10
MJ Maguire 72-75-70-76_293 +11
Matthew Cole 76-74-71-72_293 +11
Mark Lawrence, Jr 72-79-70-73_294 +12
T.K. Kim 74-74-75-71_294 +12
Trevor Simsby 73-77-74-70_294 +12
Dylan Naidoo 68-72-77-77_294 +12
Daniel Wetterich 78-74-74-68_294 +12
Nyasha Mauchaza 75-81-71-67_294 +12
Jacob Bergeron 69-72-81-72_294 +12
Garrett Osborn 68-82-78-67_295 +13
Michael Johnson 78-76-71-71_296 +14
Ivan Camilo Ramirez 68-73-81-74_296 +14
Samuel Saunders 76-75-71-75_297 +15
Piri Borja 75-81-73-72_301 +19
Ashton Van Horne 78-76-71-77_302 +20
Justin Warren 77-79-70-79_305 +23
