Sports News

Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Par Scores

The Associated Press
November 8, 2021 6:25 pm
4 min read
      
Monday
At Landings Club – Marshwood Course
Savannah, Ga.
Purse: $480,00
Marshwood Course
Yardage: 7,000; Par: 71
Magnolia Course
Yardage: 6,954; Par: 70
Final Round

Zack Fischer, $50,000 67-67-65-69_268  -14

Jonathan Brightwell, $29,333 64-68-72-65_269  -13

Vincent Norrman, $29,333 69-68-66-66_269  -13

Andrew Kozan, $29,333 73-67-63-66_269  -13

Michael Feagles, $21,000 68-72-64-67_271  -11

Sam Stevens, $21,000 65-69-68-69_271  -11

Grant Hirschman, $18,000 67-69-68-68_272  -10

Andrew Yun, $16,000 69-70-67-67_273   -9

Conner Godsey, $14,000 71-68-69-67_275   -7

Tain Lee, $12,000 71-70-68-67_276   -6

Patrick Newcomb, $10,000 65-75-69-68_277   -5

Thomas Rosenmuller, $10,000 66-76-72-63_277   -5

Jeremy Paul, $10,000 71-65-69-72_277   -5

Patrick Cover, $9,400 73-71-67-67_278   -4

Thomas Walsh, $9,400 68-70-70-70_278   -4

A.J. Crouch, $9,400 70-74-70-64_278   -4

Chris Baker, $9,400 70-71-67-70_278   -4

Tripp Kinney, $9,400 68-66-72-72_278   -4

Mac Meissner, $8,050 67-77-67-68_279   -3

Garett Reband, $8,050 68-71-71-69_279   -3

Luis Gagne, $8,050 68-73-71-67_279   -3

Augusto Núñez, $8,050 72-68-73-66_279   -3

Corey Pereira, $8,050 72-70-66-71_279   -3

Blayne Barber, $8,050 67-73-68-71_279   -3

Brad Brunner, $8,050 69-68-70-72_279   -3

Will Gordon, $8,050 69-72-67-71_279   -3

Steven Fisk, $8,050 74-70-71-64_279   -3

Kyle Westmoreland, $8,050 76-69-67-67_279   -3

Brett White, $6,950 71-68-71-70_280   -2

Nicolas Echavarria, $6,950 70-70-70-70_280   -2

Carson Young, $6,950 69-70-70-71_280   -2

Martin Contini, $6,950 73-68-68-71_280   -2

Scott Harrington, $6,950 77-67-70-66_280   -2

Tano Goya, $6,950 70-74-70-66_280   -2

Mark Anguiano, $6,950 72-68-68-72_280   -2

Eric Cole, $6,950 67-71-69-73_280   -2

Ben Griffin, $6,950 71-74-64-71_280   -2

Pontus Nyholm, $6,950 74-72-65-69_280   -2

Matt McCarty, $6,500 72-68-71-70_281   -1

José de Jesús Rodríguez, $6,500 69-69-72-71_281   -1

Clay Feagler, $6,500 71-67-72-71_281   -1

Seonghyeon Kim, $6,500 67-74-71-69_281   -1

John Augenstein, $6,500 69-73-70-69_281   -1

Alexandre Rocha, $6,500 68-73-72-68_281   -1

John Pak, $6,500 70-70-69-72_281   -1

Brandon Crick, $6,500 70-72-71-68_281   -1

Peyton White, $6,500 71-71-72-67_281   -1

Davis Thompson, $6,500 72-74-69-66_281   -1

Justin Suh, $6,500 77-68-68-68_281   -1

MJ Daffue 69-71-71-71_282    E

Austin Eckroat 69-73-70-70_282    E

Marcelo Rozo 74-68-68-72_282    E

Zack Sucher 71-69-70-72_282    E

Thriston Lawrence 69-71-73-69_282    E

Logan McCracken 71-76-70-65_282    E

Caleb Proveaux 73-70-71-68_282    E

Tom Lovelady 69-71-68-74_282    E

J.J. Grey 72-72-70-68_282    E

Alex Weiss 72-77-65-68_282    E

D.H. Lee 71-74-69-68_282    E

Taylor Dickson 71-73-73-65_282    E

Marcos Montenegro 75-69-65-73_282    E

Peter Kuest 70-71-70-72_283   +1

J.T. Griffin 71-79-69-64_283   +1

Kevin Yu 70-71-69-73_283   +1

Jason Scrivener 71-76-73-63_283   +1

Jonathan Byrd 69-74-70-70_283   +1

Akshay Bhatia 74-71-70-68_283   +1

Erik Compton 72-75-68-68_283   +1

Rafael Becker 67-66-73-77_283   +1

Gregor Main 73-74-67-69_283   +1

Michael Visacki 71-74-67-71_283   +1

Philip Knowles 69-77-72-66_284   +2

Daniel Summerhays 68-71-73-72_284   +2

Zach Smith 71-75-71-67_284   +2

Billy Tom Sargent 70-71-73-70_284   +2

Jake Staiano 69-75-71-69_284   +2

Brian Richey 68-78-68-70_284   +2

Leandro Marelli 71-74-67-72_284   +2

Keller Harper 76-72-70-67_285   +3

Brandon Stone 67-72-70-76_285   +3

Alex Kang 74-73-69-69_285   +3

Brad Miller 72-73-70-70_285   +3

James Nicholas 73-77-71-64_285   +3

Jay Card III 74-70-70-71_285   +3

T.J. Vogel 72-76-67-70_285   +3

Harrison Endycott 67-75-73-70_285   +3

Paul Imondi 68-76-71-70_285   +3

Luke Guthrie 73-74-68-70_285   +3

Alex Lee 77-69-68-71_285   +3

Trace Crowe 76-72-71-67_286   +4

Chandler Blanchet 70-73-69-74_286   +4

Christopher Petefish 69-72-72-73_286   +4

Skyler Finnell 72-73-70-71_286   +4

Tee-K Kelly 70-76-69-71_286   +4

Ryan Lumsden 69-71-71-76_287   +5

Tanner Gore 76-71-71-69_287   +5

Alex Chiarella 75-77-66-69_287   +5

Albin Choi 72-67-71-77_287   +5

Lukas Euler 71-78-70-68_287   +5

Derek Oland 73-73-70-71_287   +5

Cody Blick 74-72-74-67_287   +5

Christian Salzer 73-74-68-72_287   +5

Austin Squires 73-71-73-70_287   +5

Turk Pettit 73-73-72-70_288   +6

Steve LeBrun 73-77-68-70_288   +6

Jared Sawada 73-74-72-69_288   +6

Andres Gallegos 76-69-72-71_288   +6

Spencer Ralston 73-74-71-70_288   +6

Mark Blakefield 73-75-70-70_288   +6

Chandler Phillips 76-73-68-71_288   +6

Chase Parker 71-77-73-67_288   +6

Kyler Dunkle 73-71-77-67_288   +6

Rob Oppenheim 74-70-73-71_288   +6

Matt Organisak 72-77-69-71_289   +7

Andy Ogletree 66-80-73-70_289   +7

Blake Dyer 70-77-74-68_289   +7

Alvaro Ortiz 69-79-68-73_289   +7

Preston Stanley 76-73-70-71_290   +8

Ryan Grider 73-77-66-74_290   +8

Drew Nesbitt 74-72-74-70_290   +8

Callum McNeill 71-74-70-75_290   +8

Bryce Emory 75-76-71-68_290   +8

Sam Triplett 71-76-72-72_291   +9

Whee Kim 73-77-71-70_291   +9

Brandon Hoelzer 72-78-72-69_291   +9

Hayden Shieh 68-79-71-74_292  +10

Matthew Picanso 72-78-69-73_292  +10

Wes Roach 70-77-73-72_292  +10

Steve Marino 70-74-74-74_292  +10

Justin Doeden 72-79-76-65_292  +10

Quade Cummins 72-71-76-73_292  +10

MJ Maguire 72-75-70-76_293  +11

Matthew Cole 76-74-71-72_293  +11

Mark Lawrence, Jr 72-79-70-73_294  +12

T.K. Kim 74-74-75-71_294  +12

Trevor Simsby 73-77-74-70_294  +12

Dylan Naidoo 68-72-77-77_294  +12

Daniel Wetterich 78-74-74-68_294  +12

Nyasha Mauchaza 75-81-71-67_294  +12

Jacob Bergeron 69-72-81-72_294  +12

Garrett Osborn 68-82-78-67_295  +13

Michael Johnson 78-76-71-71_296  +14

Ivan Camilo Ramirez 68-73-81-74_296  +14

Samuel Saunders 76-75-71-75_297  +15

Piri Borja 75-81-73-72_301  +19

Ashton Van Horne 78-76-71-77_302  +20

Justin Warren 77-79-70-79_305  +23

