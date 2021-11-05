Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Par Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Friday
|At Landings Club – Marshwood Course
|Savannah, Ga.
|Purse: $480,00
|Marshwood Course
|Yardage: 7,000; Par: 71
|Magnolia Course
|Yardage: 6,954; Par: 70
|Second Round
Jonathan Brightwell 64-68_132 -9
Rafael Becker 67-66_133 -8
Zack Fischer 67-67_134 -7
Tripp Kinney 68-66_134 -7
Insight by Pure Storage: During this webinar Lt. Gen. Michael Groen, the director of the Joint Artificial Intelligence Center at the Department of Defense, will discuss JAIC’s IT strategy and AI opportunities for the future.
Sam Stevens 65-69_134 -7
Jeremy Paul 71-65_136 -5
Grant Hirschman 67-69_136 -5
Vincent Norrman 69-68_137 -4
Brad Brunner 69-68_137 -4
Clay Feagler 71-67_138 -3
Thomas Walsh 68-70_138 -3
Eric Cole 67-71_138 -3
José de Jesús Rodríguez 69-69_138 -3
Andrew Yun 69-70_139 -2
Carson Young 69-70_139 -2
Daniel Summerhays 68-71_139 -2
Conner Godsey 71-68_139 -2
Garett Reband 68-71_139 -2
Albin Choi 72-67_139 -2
Brett White 71-68_139 -2
Brandon Stone 67-72_139 -2
Ryan Lumsden 69-71_140 -1
Dylan Naidoo 68-72_140 -1
Tom Lovelady 69-71_140 -1
Thriston Lawrence 69-71_140 -1
John Pak 70-70_140 -1
Michael Feagles 68-72_140 -1
Zack Sucher 71-69_140 -1
Andrew Kozan 73-67_140 -1
Blayne Barber 67-73_140 -1
Nicolas Echavarria 70-70_140 -1
Matt McCarty 72-68_140 -1
Patrick Newcomb 65-75_140 -1
Augusto Núñez 72-68_140 -1
MJ Daffue 69-71_140 -1
Mark Anguiano 72-68_140 -1
Ivan Camilo Ramirez 68-73_141 E
Kevin Yu 70-71_141 E
Will Gordon 69-72_141 E
Martin Contini 73-68_141 E
Peter Kuest 70-71_141 E
Luis Gagne 68-73_141 E
Christopher Petefish 69-72_141 E
Billy Tom Sargent 70-71_141 E
Alexandre Rocha 68-73_141 E
Jacob Bergeron 69-72_141 E
Seonghyeon Kim 67-74_141 E
Chris Baker 70-71_141 E
Tain Lee 71-70_141 E
Austin Eckroat 69-73_142 +1
Peyton White 71-71_142 +1
Harrison Endycott 67-75_142 +1
Brandon Crick 70-72_142 +1
Thomas Rosenmuller 66-76_142 +1
John Augenstein 69-73_142 +1
Corey Pereira 72-70_142 +1
Marcelo Rozo 74-68_142 +1
Quade Cummins 72-71_143 +2
Caleb Proveaux 73-70_143 +2
Jonathan Byrd 69-74_143 +2
Chandler Blanchet 70-73_143 +2
A.J. Crouch 70-74_144 +3
Rob Oppenheim 74-70_144 +3
Scott Harrington 77-67_144 +3
Paul Imondi 68-76_144 +3
Jake Staiano 69-75_144 +3
J.J. Grey 72-72_144 +3
Austin Squires 73-71_144 +3
Steve Marino 70-74_144 +3
Tano Goya 70-74_144 +3
Patrick Cover 73-71_144 +3
Mac Meissner 67-77_144 +3
Jay Card III 74-70_144 +3
Steven Fisk 74-70_144 +3
Taylor Dickson 71-73_144 +3
Marcos Montenegro 75-69_144 +3
Kyler Dunkle 73-71_144 +3
Ben Griffin 71-74_145 +4
Kyle Westmoreland 76-69_145 +4
Leandro Marelli 71-74_145 +4
Michael Visacki 71-74_145 +4
Akshay Bhatia 74-71_145 +4
Callum McNeill 71-74_145 +4
Andres Gallegos 76-69_145 +4
Skyler Finnell 72-73_145 +4
Justin Suh 77-68_145 +4
Brad Miller 72-73_145 +4
D.H. Lee 71-74_145 +4
Corey Shaun 70-75_145 +4
Cody Blick 74-72_146 +5
Drew Nesbitt 74-72_146 +5
Davis Thompson 72-74_146 +5
Zach Smith 71-75_146 +5
Turk Pettit 73-73_146 +5
Derek Oland 73-73_146 +5
Brian Richey 68-78_146 +5
Pontus Nyholm 74-72_146 +5
Philip Knowles 69-77_146 +5
Andy Ogletree 66-80_146 +5
Alex Lee 77-69_146 +5
Tee-K Kelly 70-76_146 +5
Tanner Gore 76-71_147 +6
Alex Kang 74-73_147 +6
MJ Maguire 72-75_147 +6
Hayden Shieh 68-79_147 +6
Luke Guthrie 73-74_147 +6
Gregor Main 73-74_147 +6
Erik Compton 72-75_147 +6
Blake Dyer 70-77_147 +6
Logan McCracken 71-76_147 +6
Jared Sawada 73-74_147 +6
Christian Salzer 73-74_147 +6
Wes Roach 70-77_147 +6
Spencer Ralston 73-74_147 +6
Sam Triplett 71-76_147 +6
Jason Scrivener 71-76_147 +6
Mark Blakefield 73-75_148 +7
Keller Harper 76-72_148 +7
Trace Crowe 76-72_148 +7
Alvaro Ortiz 69-79_148 +7
T.J. Vogel 72-76_148 +7
T.K. Kim 74-74_148 +7
Chase Parker 71-77_148 +7
Matt Organisak 72-77_149 +8
Chandler Phillips 76-73_149 +8
Preston Stanley 76-73_149 +8
Alex Weiss 72-77_149 +8
Lukas Euler 71-78_149 +8
Matthew Cole 76-74_150 +9
Garrett Osborn 68-82_150 +9
Whee Kim 73-77_150 +9
Trevor Simsby 73-77_150 +9
J.T. Griffin 71-79_150 +9
Brandon Hoelzer 72-78_150 +9
James Nicholas 73-77_150 +9
Steve LeBrun 73-77_150 +9
Ryan Grider 73-77_150 +9
Matthew Picanso 72-78_150 +9
Samuel Saunders 76-75_151 +10
Mark Lawrence, Jr 72-79_151 +10
Justin Doeden 72-79_151 +10
Bryce Emory 75-76_151 +10
Alex Chiarella 75-77_152 +11
Daniel Wetterich 78-74_152 +11
Michael Johnson 78-76_154 +13
Ashton Van Horne 78-76_154 +13
Piri Borja 75-81_156 +15
Justin Warren 77-79_156 +15
Nyasha Mauchaza 75-81_156 +15
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments