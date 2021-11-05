Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Scores

|Friday
|At Landings Club – Marshwood Course
|Savannah, Ga.
|Purse: $480,00
|Marshwood Course
|Yardage: 7,000; Par: 71
|Magnolia Course
|Yardage: 6,954; Par: 70
|Second Round
Jonathan Brightwell 64-68_132
Rafael Becker 67-66_133
Zack Fischer 67-67_134
Tripp Kinney 68-66_134
Sam Stevens 65-69_134
Jeremy Paul 71-65_136
Grant Hirschman 67-69_136
Vincent Norrman 69-68_137
Brad Brunner 69-68_137
Clay Feagler 71-67_138
Thomas Walsh 68-70_138
Eric Cole 67-71_138
José de Jesús Rodríguez 69-69_138
Andrew Yun 69-70_139
Carson Young 69-70_139
Daniel Summerhays 68-71_139
Conner Godsey 71-68_139
Garett Reband 68-71_139
Albin Choi 72-67_139
Brett White 71-68_139
Brandon Stone 67-72_139
Ryan Lumsden 69-71_140
Dylan Naidoo 68-72_140
Tom Lovelady 69-71_140
Thriston Lawrence 69-71_140
John Pak 70-70_140
Michael Feagles 68-72_140
Zack Sucher 71-69_140
Andrew Kozan 73-67_140
Blayne Barber 67-73_140
Nicolas Echavarria 70-70_140
Matt McCarty 72-68_140
Patrick Newcomb 65-75_140
Augusto Núñez 72-68_140
MJ Daffue 69-71_140
Mark Anguiano 72-68_140
Ivan Camilo Ramirez 68-73_141
Kevin Yu 70-71_141
Will Gordon 69-72_141
Martin Contini 73-68_141
Peter Kuest 70-71_141
Luis Gagne 68-73_141
Christopher Petefish 69-72_141
Billy Tom Sargent 70-71_141
Alexandre Rocha 68-73_141
Jacob Bergeron 69-72_141
Seonghyeon Kim 67-74_141
Chris Baker 70-71_141
Tain Lee 71-70_141
Austin Eckroat 69-73_142
Peyton White 71-71_142
Harrison Endycott 67-75_142
Brandon Crick 70-72_142
Thomas Rosenmuller 66-76_142
John Augenstein 69-73_142
Corey Pereira 72-70_142
Marcelo Rozo 74-68_142
Quade Cummins 72-71_143
Caleb Proveaux 73-70_143
Jonathan Byrd 69-74_143
Chandler Blanchet 70-73_143
A.J. Crouch 70-74_144
Rob Oppenheim 74-70_144
Scott Harrington 77-67_144
Paul Imondi 68-76_144
Jake Staiano 69-75_144
J.J. Grey 72-72_144
Austin Squires 73-71_144
Steve Marino 70-74_144
Tano Goya 70-74_144
Patrick Cover 73-71_144
Mac Meissner 67-77_144
Jay Card III 74-70_144
Steven Fisk 74-70_144
Taylor Dickson 71-73_144
Marcos Montenegro 75-69_144
Kyler Dunkle 73-71_144
Ben Griffin 71-74_145
Kyle Westmoreland 76-69_145
Leandro Marelli 71-74_145
Michael Visacki 71-74_145
Akshay Bhatia 74-71_145
Callum McNeill 71-74_145
Andres Gallegos 76-69_145
Skyler Finnell 72-73_145
Justin Suh 77-68_145
Brad Miller 72-73_145
D.H. Lee 71-74_145
Corey Shaun 70-75_145
Cody Blick 74-72_146
Drew Nesbitt 74-72_146
Davis Thompson 72-74_146
Zach Smith 71-75_146
Turk Pettit 73-73_146
Derek Oland 73-73_146
Brian Richey 68-78_146
Pontus Nyholm 74-72_146
Philip Knowles 69-77_146
Andy Ogletree 66-80_146
Alex Lee 77-69_146
Tee-K Kelly 70-76_146
Tanner Gore 76-71_147
Alex Kang 74-73_147
MJ Maguire 72-75_147
Hayden Shieh 68-79_147
Luke Guthrie 73-74_147
Gregor Main 73-74_147
Erik Compton 72-75_147
Blake Dyer 70-77_147
Logan McCracken 71-76_147
Jared Sawada 73-74_147
Christian Salzer 73-74_147
Wes Roach 70-77_147
Spencer Ralston 73-74_147
Sam Triplett 71-76_147
Jason Scrivener 71-76_147
Mark Blakefield 73-75_148
Keller Harper 76-72_148
Trace Crowe 76-72_148
Alvaro Ortiz 69-79_148
T.J. Vogel 72-76_148
T.K. Kim 74-74_148
Chase Parker 71-77_148
Matt Organisak 72-77_149
Chandler Phillips 76-73_149
Preston Stanley 76-73_149
Alex Weiss 72-77_149
Lukas Euler 71-78_149
Matthew Cole 76-74_150
Garrett Osborn 68-82_150
Whee Kim 73-77_150
Trevor Simsby 73-77_150
J.T. Griffin 71-79_150
Brandon Hoelzer 72-78_150
James Nicholas 73-77_150
Steve LeBrun 73-77_150
Ryan Grider 73-77_150
Matthew Picanso 72-78_150
Samuel Saunders 76-75_151
Mark Lawrence, Jr 72-79_151
Justin Doeden 72-79_151
Bryce Emory 75-76_151
Alex Chiarella 75-77_152
Daniel Wetterich 78-74_152
Michael Johnson 78-76_154
Ashton Van Horne 78-76_154
Piri Borja 75-81_156
Justin Warren 77-79_156
Nyasha Mauchaza 75-81_156
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments