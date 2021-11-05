On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Scores

The Associated Press
November 5, 2021 5:29 pm
2 min read
      
Friday
At Landings Club – Marshwood Course
Savannah, Ga.
Purse: $480,00
Marshwood Course
Yardage: 7,000; Par: 71
Magnolia Course
Yardage: 6,954; Par: 70
Second Round

Jonathan Brightwell 64-68_132

Rafael Becker 67-66_133

Zack Fischer 67-67_134

Tripp Kinney 68-66_134

Sam Stevens 65-69_134

Jeremy Paul 71-65_136

Grant Hirschman 67-69_136

Vincent Norrman 69-68_137

Brad Brunner 69-68_137

Clay Feagler 71-67_138

Thomas Walsh 68-70_138

Eric Cole 67-71_138

José de Jesús Rodríguez 69-69_138

Andrew Yun 69-70_139

Carson Young 69-70_139

Daniel Summerhays 68-71_139

Conner Godsey 71-68_139

Garett Reband 68-71_139

Albin Choi 72-67_139

Brett White 71-68_139

Brandon Stone 67-72_139

Ryan Lumsden 69-71_140

Dylan Naidoo 68-72_140

Tom Lovelady 69-71_140

Thriston Lawrence 69-71_140

John Pak 70-70_140

Michael Feagles 68-72_140

Zack Sucher 71-69_140

Andrew Kozan 73-67_140

Blayne Barber 67-73_140

Nicolas Echavarria 70-70_140

Matt McCarty 72-68_140

Patrick Newcomb 65-75_140

Augusto Núñez 72-68_140

MJ Daffue 69-71_140

Mark Anguiano 72-68_140

Ivan Camilo Ramirez 68-73_141

Kevin Yu 70-71_141

Will Gordon 69-72_141

Martin Contini 73-68_141

Peter Kuest 70-71_141

Luis Gagne 68-73_141

Christopher Petefish 69-72_141

Billy Tom Sargent 70-71_141

Alexandre Rocha 68-73_141

Jacob Bergeron 69-72_141

Seonghyeon Kim 67-74_141

Chris Baker 70-71_141

Tain Lee 71-70_141

Austin Eckroat 69-73_142

Peyton White 71-71_142

Harrison Endycott 67-75_142

Brandon Crick 70-72_142

Thomas Rosenmuller 66-76_142

John Augenstein 69-73_142

Corey Pereira 72-70_142

Marcelo Rozo 74-68_142

Quade Cummins 72-71_143

Caleb Proveaux 73-70_143

Jonathan Byrd 69-74_143

Chandler Blanchet 70-73_143

A.J. Crouch 70-74_144

Rob Oppenheim 74-70_144

Scott Harrington 77-67_144

Paul Imondi 68-76_144

Jake Staiano 69-75_144

J.J. Grey 72-72_144

Austin Squires 73-71_144

Steve Marino 70-74_144

Tano Goya 70-74_144

Patrick Cover 73-71_144

Mac Meissner 67-77_144

Jay Card III 74-70_144

Steven Fisk 74-70_144

Taylor Dickson 71-73_144

Marcos Montenegro 75-69_144

Kyler Dunkle 73-71_144

Ben Griffin 71-74_145

Kyle Westmoreland 76-69_145

Leandro Marelli 71-74_145

Michael Visacki 71-74_145

Akshay Bhatia 74-71_145

Callum McNeill 71-74_145

Andres Gallegos 76-69_145

Skyler Finnell 72-73_145

Justin Suh 77-68_145

Brad Miller 72-73_145

D.H. Lee 71-74_145

Corey Shaun 70-75_145

Cody Blick 74-72_146

Drew Nesbitt 74-72_146

Davis Thompson 72-74_146

Zach Smith 71-75_146

Turk Pettit 73-73_146

Derek Oland 73-73_146

Brian Richey 68-78_146

Pontus Nyholm 74-72_146

Philip Knowles 69-77_146

Andy Ogletree 66-80_146

Alex Lee 77-69_146

Tee-K Kelly 70-76_146

Tanner Gore 76-71_147

Alex Kang 74-73_147

MJ Maguire 72-75_147

Hayden Shieh 68-79_147

Luke Guthrie 73-74_147

Gregor Main 73-74_147

Erik Compton 72-75_147

Blake Dyer 70-77_147

Logan McCracken 71-76_147

Jared Sawada 73-74_147

Christian Salzer 73-74_147

Wes Roach 70-77_147

Spencer Ralston 73-74_147

Sam Triplett 71-76_147

Jason Scrivener 71-76_147

Mark Blakefield 73-75_148

Keller Harper 76-72_148

Trace Crowe 76-72_148

Alvaro Ortiz 69-79_148

T.J. Vogel 72-76_148

T.K. Kim 74-74_148

Chase Parker 71-77_148

Matt Organisak 72-77_149

Chandler Phillips 76-73_149

Preston Stanley 76-73_149

Alex Weiss 72-77_149

Lukas Euler 71-78_149

Matthew Cole 76-74_150

Garrett Osborn 68-82_150

Whee Kim 73-77_150

Trevor Simsby 73-77_150

J.T. Griffin 71-79_150

Brandon Hoelzer 72-78_150

James Nicholas 73-77_150

Steve LeBrun 73-77_150

Ryan Grider 73-77_150

Matthew Picanso 72-78_150

Samuel Saunders 76-75_151

Mark Lawrence, Jr 72-79_151

Justin Doeden 72-79_151

Bryce Emory 75-76_151

Alex Chiarella 75-77_152

Daniel Wetterich 78-74_152

Michael Johnson 78-76_154

Ashton Van Horne 78-76_154

Piri Borja 75-81_156

Justin Warren 77-79_156

Nyasha Mauchaza 75-81_156

