Kreuser lifts North Dakota St. past Cal Poly 60-57

The Associated Press
November 12, 2021 7:33 pm
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Rocky Kreuser had 20 points as North Dakota State edged past Cal Poly 60-57 on Friday.

Jarius Cook had 10 points for North Dakota State (2-0). Grant Nelson added 10 points. Maleeck Harden-Hayes had seven rebounds.

Jacob Davison had 19 points for the Mustangs (1-1). Camren Pierce added seven assists and six rebounds.

