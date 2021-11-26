Kyle Duncan leaves NY Red Bulls for Belgium’s Oostende

Right back Kyle Duncan left Major League Soccer’s New York Red Bulls on Friday to sign with Oostende of Belgium’s first tier on a free transfer.

The club said the 24-year-old will arrive on Dec. 1 and be eligible to play after the winter break.

Duncan spent the past four seasons with the Red Bulls, scoring five goals in 72 games.

He made his only U.S. national team appearance last December, entering as a second-half substitute in an exhibition against El Salvador.

