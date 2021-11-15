On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

La.-Monroe goes for first win vs Champion Christian College

The Associated Press
November 15, 2021 3:31 pm
< a min read
      

Champion Christian College vs. ULM (0-2)

Fant-Ewing Coliseum, Monroe, Louisiana; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The ULM Warhawks will be taking on the Tigers of Champion Christian College. ULM lost 93-65 to Auburn in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Trey Boston has averaged 10.5 points to lead the way for the Warhawks. Complementing Boston is Thomas Howell, who is averaging 8.5 points per game.BRILLIANT BRAYLON: Braylon Hawkins has connected on 35.7 percent of the 14 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 40 percent of his foul shots this season.

        Insight by Galvanize: Federal News Network surveyed six agencies about their approach to risk management, including the use of cloud services, artificial intelligence, advanced analytics and other technologies.

DID YOU KNOW: ULM went 2-5 overall when playing against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Warhawks put up 63.6 points per matchup across those seven games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|14 Super Computing
11|15 Kirtland AFB Tech Expo
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Members of the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) provide funerary honors for U.S. Army Gen. Colin Powell