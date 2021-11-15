La.-Monroe goes for first win vs Champion Christian College

Champion Christian College vs. ULM (0-2)

Fant-Ewing Coliseum, Monroe, Louisiana; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The ULM Warhawks will be taking on the Tigers of Champion Christian College. ULM lost 93-65 to Auburn in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Trey Boston has averaged 10.5 points to lead the way for the Warhawks. Complementing Boston is Thomas Howell, who is averaging 8.5 points per game.BRILLIANT BRAYLON: Braylon Hawkins has connected on 35.7 percent of the 14 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 40 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: ULM went 2-5 overall when playing against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Warhawks put up 63.6 points per matchup across those seven games.

