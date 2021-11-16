La Salle takes on Delaware

La Salle (1-1) vs. Delaware (1-1)

Bob Carpenter Center Acierno Arena, Newark, Delaware; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: La Salle and Delaware both look to put winning streaks together . Both teams earned victories this past Saturday. Delaware earned an 83-63 win at Siena, while La Salle won 67-64 at home against Albany.

SAVVY SENIORS: Delaware’s Dylan Painter, Ryan Allen and Kevin Anderson have combined to score 50 percent of all Fightin’ Blue Hens points this season.JUMPING FOR JOSH: Josh Nickelberry has connected on 42.9 percent of the 14 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 25 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: The disruptive La Salle defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 27.3 percent of all possessions, the 27th-best rate in the nation. Delaware has a forced-turnover percentage of only 17.8 percent through two games (ranking the Fightin’ Blue Hens 250th among Division I teams).

