Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Lafayette 73, Columbia 50

The Associated Press
November 29, 2021 9:44 pm
< a min read
      

LAFAYETTE (2-4)

Jenkins 3-7 2-2 10, O’Boyle 3-13 3-4 11, Quinn 1-4 2-2 4, Fulton 4-9 2-2 11, Perry 4-10 4-5 14, Rubayo 2-3 2-2 6, Sondberg 3-7 0-0 9, Verbinskis 1-3 1-2 3, Hines 1-1 1-1 3, Thompson 0-0 2-2 2, Vaughan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-57 19-22 73.

COLUMBIA (2-5)

Harding 2-4 3-3 7, Murphy 1-6 0-0 3, Odunowo 5-10 1-1 11, De La Rosa 3-16 4-5 11, McLean 1-7 1-2 3, Robledo 2-7 0-0 6, Bolster 1-3 1-1 3, Stankard 0-4 2-4 2, Shockley-Okeke 1-2 0-0 2, Tavroff 1-1 0-1 2, Cooper 0-0 0-0 0, Milstein 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-60 12-17 50.

Halftime_Lafayette 42-22. 3-Point Goals_Lafayette 10-31 (Sondberg 3-5, Jenkins 2-4, Perry 2-6, O’Boyle 2-10, Fulton 1-4, Verbinskis 0-2), Columbia 4-21 (Robledo 2-4, Murphy 1-4, De La Rosa 1-6, Bolster 0-2, McLean 0-2, Stankard 0-3). Rebounds_Lafayette 39 (Quinn 8), Columbia 35 (Harding 12). Assists_Lafayette 16 (Fulton 6), Columbia 5 (De La Rosa 2). Total Fouls_Lafayette 13, Columbia 19. A_628 (2,500).

        Insight by V3Gate: In this exclusive executive briefing, executives discuss how their agencies are deploying software that works, and that users really like.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Fed Photo of the Day

Virginia Guard task force begins federal active duty for Africa mission