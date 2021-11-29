Lafayette 73, Columbia 50

LAFAYETTE (2-4)
Jenkins 3-7 2-2 10, O’Boyle 3-13 3-4 11, Quinn 1-4 2-2 4, Fulton 4-9 2-2 11, Perry 4-10 4-5 14, Rubayo 2-3 2-2 6, Sondberg 3-7 0-0 9, Verbinskis 1-3 1-2 3, Hines 1-1 1-1 3, Thompson 0-0 2-2 2, Vaughan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-57 19-22 73.
COLUMBIA (2-5)
Harding 2-4 3-3 7, Murphy 1-6 0-0 3, Odunowo 5-10 1-1 11, De La Rosa 3-16 4-5 11, McLean 1-7 1-2 3, Robledo 2-7 0-0 6, Bolster 1-3 1-1 3, Stankard 0-4 2-4 2, Shockley-Okeke 1-2 0-0 2, Tavroff 1-1 0-1 2, Cooper 0-0 0-0 0, Milstein 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-60 12-17 50.
Halftime_Lafayette 42-22. 3-Point Goals_Lafayette 10-31 (Sondberg 3-5, Jenkins 2-4, Perry 2-6, O’Boyle 2-10, Fulton 1-4, Verbinskis 0-2), Columbia 4-21 (Robledo 2-4, Murphy 1-4, De La Rosa 1-6, Bolster 0-2, McLean 0-2, Stankard 0-3). Rebounds_Lafayette 39 (Quinn 8), Columbia 35 (Harding 12). Assists_Lafayette 16 (Fulton 6), Columbia 5 (De La Rosa 2). Total Fouls_Lafayette 13, Columbia 19. A_628 (2,500).
