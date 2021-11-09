Lamar 67, Wiley 50

WILEY (0-0)
Edwards 1-2 0-0 2, Holland 5-13 2-4 12, Aiken 2-9 5-7 9, Burrus 3-6 0-1 7, Cheek 2-6 0-0 5, Houston 2-8 0-0 5, Mullins 1-5 0-0 3, Dick 1-2 0-0 2, Fitzpatrick 0-1 0-2 0, Spencer 0-1 0-0 0, Pullen 0-0 0-0 0, Waring 1-2 0-0 3, Williams 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 18-56 9-16 50.
LAMAR (0-0)
Nickerson 2-2 0-0 4, Adams 6-11 1-1 15, Harrison 5-10 1-1 13, Jefferson 1-3 2-2 4, Ledet 2-6 0-0 5, Roberts 3-7 0-0 6, Buster 4-6 0-0 11, Smith 2-3 0-0 4, Catt 1-1 1-2 3, McClure 1-4 0-0 2, Reyes 0-1 0-0 0, Brooks 0-0 0-0 0, Carpenter 0-0 0-0 0, Senigaur 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-54 5-6 67.
Halftime_Lamar 34-22. 3-Point Goals_Wiley 5-22 (Burrus 1-1, Cheek 1-2, Waring 1-2, Mullins 1-5, Houston 1-6, Dick 0-1, Aiken 0-5), Lamar 8-23 (Buster 3-5, Adams 2-4, Harrison 2-5, Ledet 1-4, Jefferson 0-2, Roberts 0-3). Rebounds_Wiley 25 (Holland 6), Lamar 39 (Harrison 9). Assists_Wiley 11 (Burrus 4), Lamar 16 (Harrison 8). Total Fouls_Wiley 10, Lamar 19. A_2,586 (10,080).
