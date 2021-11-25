Lamar takes on Texas Tech

Lamar (1-5) vs. Texas Tech (5-0)

United Supermarkets Arena, Lubbock, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Tech plays host to Lamar in a non-conference matchup. Texas Tech won at home over Nebraska Omaha 96-40 on Tuesday, while Lamar fell 79-73 at UTSA on Wednesday.

TEAM LEADERS: The Cardinals are led by the senior tandem of Davion Buster and C.J. Roberts. Buster is averaging 11.7 points and 2.3 steals while Roberts is putting up 10.8 points per game. The Red Raiders have been led by seniors Bryson Williams and Davion Warren, who have combined to score 28.4 points per outing.DOMINANT DAVION: Buster has connected on 43.6 percent of the 39 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 12 for 27 over his last three games. He’s also converted 77.8 percent of his free throws this season.

TWO STREAKS: Lamar has dropped its last four road games, scoring 72.3 points and allowing 85 points during those contests. Texas Tech has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 89.3 points while giving up 56.3.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Cardinals have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Red Raiders. Texas Tech has an assist on 53 of 100 field goals (53 percent) across its past three outings while Lamar has assists on 46 of 76 field goals (60.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas Tech has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 48.6 percent this year. That rate is ranked second in Division 1. The offensive rebound percentage for Lamar stands at just 28.2 percent (ranked 201st).

