LaStrap scores 10 to lift IUPUI over Spalding 61-41

The Associated Press
November 23, 2021 9:59 pm
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bakari LaStrap had 10 points off the bench to carry IUPUI to a 61-41 win over Spalding on Tuesday night.

Azariah Seay had six rebounds for IUPUI (1-5), which ended its season-opening five-game losing streak. Nathan McClure added seven rebounds.

Troy Amanor had 11 points for the Golden Eagles. Tylan Mann added 11 points. Isaiah Lockard had 11 points. He also had seven turnovers but only one assist.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

