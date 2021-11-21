Trending:
Lee scores 25 to lift Davidson over East Carolina 76-67

The Associated Press
November 21, 2021 11:26 pm
CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Hyunjung Lee had a career-high 25 points plus 10 rebounds as Davidson got past East Carolina 76-67 in the Myrtle Beach Invitational on Sunday night.

Luka Brajkovic had 16 points and nine rebounds for Davidson (3-2). Foster Loyer added 10 points. Michael Jones had eight assists.

Tristen Newton had 28 points for the Pirates (4-2). Vance Jackson added 12 points and 11 rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

