Lehigh 79, Columbia 72

COLUMBIA (2-3)

Harding 2-7 2-2 6, Murphy 4-11 0-0 10, Bolster 1-2 2-2 5, De La Rosa 9-20 4-4 24, McLean 2-7 2-2 6, Odunowo 3-6 2-4 8, Ellis 1-2 0-0 2, Stankard 0-1 0-0 0, Robledo 0-2 6-6 6, Cooper 1-2 1-2 3, Shockley-Okeke 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 24-62 19-22 72.

LEHIGH (1-4)

J.Wilson 4-9 4-5 12, Parolin 5-6 2-3 12, Knostman 2-3 0-0 5, Taylor 6-14 4-6 18, M.Wilson 2-6 2-4 7, Alamudun 4-8 1-2 10, Fenton 2-5 0-0 4, Lynch 3-6 0-0 6, Higgins 1-2 0-0 3, Whitney-Sidney 0-1 2-4 2. Totals 29-60 15-24 79.

Halftime_Lehigh 41-31. 3-Point Goals_Columbia 5-15 (De La Rosa 2-5, Murphy 2-6, Bolster 1-1, McLean 0-1, Robledo 0-1, Stankard 0-1), Lehigh 6-15 (Taylor 2-5, Alamudun 1-1, Higgins 1-1, Knostman 1-2, M.Wilson 1-2, Fenton 0-2, J.Wilson 0-2). Rebounds_Columbia 35 (Harding 11), Lehigh 28 (Parolin 7). Assists_Columbia 7 (De La Rosa 3), Lehigh 13 (Knostman 4). Total Fouls_Columbia 20, Lehigh 16. A_618 (6,000).

