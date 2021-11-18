Lehigh takes on Merrimack

Lehigh (0-3) vs. Merrimack (2-2)

Hammel Court, North Andover, Massachusetts; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh and Merrimack look to bounce back from losses. Both teams are coming off of road losses in their last game. Merrimack lost 74-51 to Army on Wednesday, while Lehigh came up short in an 85-75 game at Monmouth on Tuesday.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Jordan Minor has averaged 11.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and three blocks to lead the charge for the Warriors. Complementing Minor is Ziggy Reid, who is maintaining an average of 8.8 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. The Mountain Hawks are led by Marques Wilson, who is averaging 16.3 points.MIGHTY MARQUES: M. Wilson has connected on 26.3 percent of the 19 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 19 over his last three games. He’s also converted 71.4 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: The Merrimack defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 30.2 percent of all possessions, which is the eighth-highest rate in the country. Lehigh has turned the ball over on 25.5 percent of its possessions (ranked 332nd among Division I teams).

