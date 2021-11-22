Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Lewis, Williams lead E. Kentucky over E. Illinois 82-43

The Associated Press
November 22, 2021 10:09 pm
< a min read
      

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Curt Lewis had 18 points and 10 rebounds as Eastern Kentucky routed Eastern Illinois 82-43 on Monday night.

Jannson Williams added 16 points, 10 rebounds and six blocks for Eastern Kentucky (5-1). Michael Moreno chipped in 15 points and Russhard Cruickshank had 10. Moreno posted seven rebounds and six steals.

Sammy Friday IV had seven rebounds for the Panthers (1-4). Henry Abraham added six rebounds.

___

        Insight by Okta: This exclusive e-book highlights how identity and access management will continue to evolve as agencies face more aggressive cyber threats while keeping data and systems accessible.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|22 Securing America's Digital...
11|22 The Future of Manufacturing: Taking...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Air Force graduates all-domain operational planners for air components