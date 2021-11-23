Trending:
Liberty 59, Bethune-Cookman 51

November 23, 2021
LIBERTY (2-3)

Preston 2-2 0-0 4, Rode 1-5 0-0 2, McGhee 9-17 3-3 27, Peebles 1-5 0-0 2, Venzant 1-3 0-0 3, McDowell 6-10 0-0 17, Robinson 1-1 2-2 4, Warfield 0-1 0-0 0, Moore 0-1 0-0 0, Dobbs 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-46 5-5 59.

BETHUNE-COOKMAN (1-5)

Poulina 0-3 0-0 0, Robertson 0-0 0-0 0, French 8-17 4-5 25, Garrett 2-4 2-6 6, McEntire 5-12 0-0 10, West 4-9 0-0 9, Joseph 0-1 0-0 0, Mondesir 0-0 1-1 1, Bolden 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-46 7-12 51.

Halftime_Liberty 34-29. 3-Point Goals_Liberty 12-33 (McGhee 6-12, McDowell 5-8, Venzant 1-3, Dobbs 0-1, Moore 0-1, Warfield 0-1, Peebles 0-3, Rode 0-4), Bethune-Cookman 6-17 (French 5-12, West 1-3, McEntire 0-1, Poulina 0-1). Rebounds_Liberty 24 (Preston, Rode, McDowell 4), Bethune-Cookman 28 (Robertson, French 7). Assists_Liberty 12 (Rode 4), Bethune-Cookman 2 (Robertson, West 1). Total Fouls_Liberty 15, Bethune-Cookman 9.

