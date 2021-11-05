On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Lightning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev suspended 2 games

The Associated Press
November 5, 2021 5:08 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev was suspended for two games without pay Friday for an illegal check to the head of Toronto’s Mitch Marner.

The incident occurred in the first period of the Maple Leafs’ 2-1 overtime victory Thursday night in Toronto.

Victor Hedman hooked Marner before Sergachev immediately followed with a check to the head on Marner. Sergachev was assessed a minor penalty.

The suspension will cost Sergachev $48,000.

