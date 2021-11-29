On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Lions RB D'Andre Swift's banged-up shoulder still hurting

The Associated Press
November 29, 2021 4:33 pm
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The winless Detroit Lions may be without their best player against the Minnesota Vikings.

Detroit coach Dan Campbell said Monday that running back D’Andre Swift’s injured shoulder is still sore, adding it’s hard to envision him playing on Sunday.

Campbell said the team will know more about Swift’s status after practice on Wednesday. Swift aggravated his sprained right shoulder in the second quarter of last Thursday’s loss to the Chicago Bears and was not cleared to return.

The Lions (0-10-1) will have to lean on Jamaal Williams and Godwin Igwebuike against Minnesota (5-6).

