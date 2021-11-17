Lipscomb 78, Dayton 59

LIPSCOMB (4-1)

Hazen 3-7 2-4 8, Asadullah 9-13 2-3 21, Johnson 3-4 2-2 8, Jones 4-7 4-4 15, Pruitt 1-3 0-0 3, Murr 7-9 0-0 19, Ognacevic 2-5 0-0 4, Clark 0-0 0-0 0, Benham 0-0 0-0 0, Coleman 0-1 0-0 0, Shulman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-49 10-13 78.

DAYTON (1-2)

Camara 5-12 0-0 11, Holmes 1-6 0-0 2, Blakney 0-0 1-2 1, Elvis 3-6 3-3 9, E.Weaver 3-7 4-4 11, Smith 3-6 4-5 11, Amzil 3-10 0-0 8, Sissoko 1-1 1-3 3, Brea 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 20-52 13-17 59.

Halftime_Lipscomb 38-28. 3-Point Goals_Lipscomb 10-18 (Murr 5-5, Jones 3-6, Pruitt 1-1, Asadullah 1-2, Coleman 0-1, Hazen 0-1, Ognacevic 0-2), Dayton 6-21 (Amzil 2-7, Brea 1-2, Smith 1-2, E.Weaver 1-3, Camara 1-6, Elvis 0-1). Rebounds_Lipscomb 25 (Asadullah 8), Dayton 26 (Sissoko 8). Assists_Lipscomb 19 (Pruitt 8), Dayton 9 (Smith 4). Total Fouls_Lipscomb 16, Dayton 11. A_13,407 (13,435).

