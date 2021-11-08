Lipscomb begins campaign against Birmingham-Southern

Birmingham-Southern vs. Lipscomb (0-0)

Allen Arena, Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Lipscomb Bisons are set to battle the Panthers of Division III Birmingham-Southern. Lipscomb went 15-12 last year.

DID YOU KNOW: Lipscomb went 2-5 overall against out-of-conference competition last season. The Bisons scored 67.9 points per contest in those seven contests.

