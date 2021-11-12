Little Rock squares off against Arkansas Baptist

Arkansas Baptist vs. Arkansas-Little Rock (1-0)

Jack Stephens Center, Little Rock, Arkansas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Arkansas-Little Rock Trojans will be taking on the Buffaloes of NAIA member Arkansas Baptist. Arkansas-Little Rock is coming off a 69-66 home win over Southern Illinois in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Arkansas-Little Rock went 3-3 overall against out-of-conference competition last season. The Trojans scored 75.8 points per matchup in those six contests.

